You Can Create a Map of Your Love Story With These Adorable Prints

From travel adventures and first homes to life-changing moments like when and where we met the love of our lives, we're always searching for ways to immortalize our favorite memories. With Happy Maps, you can capture the special events with a personalized print that you can customize and display in your home — or give as a gift to loved ones.

Happy Maps creators came up with the idea for the prints when they were searching for meaningful gift ideas for their own partners. They designed personal map posters of where they met their significant others — and then friends and family wanted their own. The website allows you to choose the location based on coordinates all over the world. Then you add in your own title, subtitle, and tagline, and pick the color you want your map to be. The layouts come in portrait or landscape, and range from 8x10 ($30), to 12x16 ($40), and 18x24 ($50). You can also zoom in and out of the map, depending on how close of a peek into the city landscape you'd like.

Take a look at the quick and easy design process ahead, and then at the adorable examples of what your own map could display. These would also make perfect house-warming or wedding gifts for couples.