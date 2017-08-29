 Skip Nav
0
These 15 Harry Potter ASMR Sleep Videos Will Put a Spell on You

Crackling fires, the pitter-patter of raindrops, and the crinkle of book pages. Listening to the sounds of Hogwarts can almost make you feel like you're actually in the Gryffindor common room reading or lounging in the Great Hall after a feast — and the sounds can also make you feel so relaxed you could drift off to sleep.

A YouTube user honed the magical sounds Harry Potter fans know and love and created ASMR sleep videos complete with animation. ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, is a calming, tingling sensation that is achieved by hearing ordinary sounds, such as tapping, whispering, turning a page, and various other ordinary noises. Many people swear by the fact that these ambient noises help them fall asleep and meditate and even improve anxiety and stress for some.

The Harry Potter-themed background noises last for up to an hour and allow listeners to hear Hogwarts common room, library, and Great Hall sounds; the Three Broomsticks atmosphere; the Hogwarts express; and more. If you have trouble sleeping or if you simply want to immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter, then press play on these 15 videos ahead.

