The 1 Place That Must Be on Any True Harry Potter Fan's Bucket List

Witches, wizards, and Muggles, there's one travel destination worth all your Galleons to get to: the Harry Potter Studio Tour in London. And it may soon become an even more popular Harry Potter hot spot; the tour is hinting at some big news on the horizon with the tease "follow the spiders." In the meantime, start planning your trip!

I've done my fair share of Harry Potter-related traveling — from visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando to flying a broomstick where they filmed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — but nowhere was I more in awe of the magic of the J.K. Rowling-penned book-series-turned-films than at the studio tour. From the moment you walk in and see the huge posters of the actors lining the walls, you'll have fandom goosebumps experiencing all the bits and bobs of this magical wonderland. Let me show you what I mean.