The 1 Place That Must Be on Any True Harry Potter Fan's Bucket List

Witches, wizards, and Muggles, there's one travel destination worth all your Galleons to get to: the Harry Potter Studio Tour in London. And it may soon become an even more popular Harry Potter hot spot; the tour is hinting at some big news on the horizon with the tease "follow the spiders." In the meantime, start planning your trip!

I've done my fair share of Harry Potter-related traveling — from visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando to flying a broomstick where they filmed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — but nowhere was I more in awe of the magic of the J.K. Rowling-penned book-series-turned-films than at the studio tour. From the moment you walk in and see the huge posters of the actors lining the walls, you'll have fandom goosebumps experiencing all the bits and bobs of this magical wonderland. Let me show you what I mean.

You are greeted with these cast posters on the walls when you first walk in, and it will give you goosebumps.
As will the Weasley's flying Ford Anglia.
Then you see the gift shop. Don't even get me started on the gift shop.
I want all the Umbridge cat teacups! (Even as I'm filled with rage.)
No big deal, you just walk past the ACTUAL cupboard under the stairs while you're in line for the tour.
SPOILER ALERT. Your tour starts off in a theater, where you sit down and an employee jokes that you're about to watch a marathon of all the Harry Potter movies — which, come on, would be AWESOME. The intro video features cameos from Ron, Harry, and Hermione (aka Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson), and at the end they all walk through the doors into Hogwarts as the screen raises up to reveal . . . the SAME DOORS. Cue goosebumps.
You walk through the doors into the Great Hall and are basically about to pass out.
See, I wasn't excited at all.
Ravenclaws, holla!
Check out Moaning Myrtle's costume. "You're welcome to share my toilet."
Here's one of the room's two fireplaces featuring the crest.
Another shot of the Great Hall, because OMG.
There are costumes displayed throughout the room, including these Gryffindor uniforms.
At the head of the room you can spy some of the most famous professors, including the headmaster himself, Dumbledore, and Snape and Hagrid.
You're soon ushered into the next and biggest area of the studio tour, beginning with part of the set for the Yule Ball like this "ice" sculpture and cool, clear pumpkin juice bottles.
Here's another shot of the Yule Ball tablescape.
And, of course, the Yule Ball costumes.
Awww poor Won-Won and his dress robes that smell like his great aunt Tessie.
I spy some famous wigs!
You may squeal when you spot Luna's outlandishly awesome dresses.
Gah, the real leaky cauldron.
The winged boars on top of the Hogwarts entrance gates are an homage to Greek mythology.
Fun fact: the Gryffindor boys' dormitory was built for the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, so the beds were TINY and definitely didn't fit the actors when they got older and taller.
They added more personal props to the characters' beds as the films progressed.
The Mirror of Erised is just as impressive in real life as in the movies.
But sadly all I saw was my own reflection.
Password?
There's also a cage with some of the most memorable props.
One of my favorite props is the deluminator.
I'd never noticed that there were designs in the golden egg from the Triwizard Tournament before! (Just don't open it above water.)
"Well, what did you expect? Pumpkin juice?!"
