 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
From Cemeteries to Restaurants — New Orleans's Most Haunted Spots
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
Travel
Amtrak Is Getting High-Speed Trains — Finally!
Travel
11 Airline Pilot Secrets That Will Make You Less Afraid to Fly
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
From Cemeteries to Restaurants — New Orleans's Most Haunted Spots

New Orleans is probably known as one of the most haunted places in the US, what with its history steeped in war, piracy, and slavery. It's no surprise that almost anywhere you turn in the French Quarter will provide you with a place that has a haunted story of its own. On my last visit, the concierge at The Roosevelt Hotel set me up with a tour of haunted New Orleans, but I didn't stop there. After getting just a glimpse at New Orleans's ghostly history, I did my own research and found even more places. Ahead, see 11 of New Orleans's most historically haunted places, find out exactly where they are so you can make a visit of your own, and read the stories behind them.

Related
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationHaunted HousesTravel TipsNew OrleansTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
The 4 Foods a Trainer Says You Should Never Eat
by Michele Foley
Disney Bucket List
Walt Disney World
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible Bucket List
by Brinton Parker
The Best Gelato in Rome
Rome
by Sara Cagle
Walt Disney World
The Most Instagrammable Food From Disney World's New Pandora
by Anna Monette Roberts
Free Printable Packing Checklists
Organization
by Emilia Benton
Cliffside Restaurant in Swiss Alps
Travel
Why You Must Visit This Swiss Cliffside Restaurant Before You Die
by Kathryn McLamb
Driving Across the Country on a Budget
Summer
by Kathryn McLamb
What to Serve With Wedding Cake?
Party Planning
What You Should Really Be Drinking With Your Wedding Cake
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Michael Fassbender Kissing Himself in Alien Covenant
Michael Fassbender
1 Scene in Alien: Covenant Will Change How You See Michael Fassbender
by Ryan Roschke
Hidden Waterfall in Costa Rica
Travel
Everyone's Flocking to This Hidden Waterfall in the Costa Rican Forest
by Victoria Messina
Cannes Festival Fashion 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Marina Liao
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite at Disneyland Hotel
Disney
You Can Live Out Your Pirates of the Caribbean Dreams in This Disney Suite!
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds