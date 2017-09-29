Eco Clean: Natural Homemade Tub, Tile, and Grout Cleaner

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Cleaning the bathroom can turn into a toxic ordeal — and we're not talking about the dirty mess. Most of the cleaners available contain bleach and other harsh chemicals, turning the bathroom into a hazardous environment for simply breathing while cleaning. For only a few dollars, you can mix together a natural rock-star cleaning solution that will whiten your grout and clean your tub, sink, and bathroom tile without needing a mask and goggles while scrubbing.



Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies Related

What you'll need:

1/2 cup baking soda

1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide

1 teaspoon liquid dish soap

Directions:

Simply mix together the baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap in a small squeeze-top container. Hydrogen peroxide is a natural whitener and cleaner, while baking soda helps scrub away stains and hard water buildup.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

Squeeze the mixture on grout or tile that is in need of a good cleaning and leave it on the area for five minutes. Or squeeze onto a soft sponge and use for cleaning your tub or bathroom shower tiles. Scrub then wipe away the cleaning mixture, rinsing with water. For deeper cleaning, allow the rock-star natural bathroom cleaner to sit for several minutes, or use a second application.