 Skip Nav
Disney
36 Reasons You Should Stay FAR AWAY From Disneyland During Halloween Time
Wellness
35 Things You'll Regret Doing in Life
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017

Homemade Bathroom Cleaner

Eco Clean: Natural Homemade Tub, Tile, and Grout Cleaner

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Cleaning the bathroom can turn into a toxic ordeal — and we're not talking about the dirty mess. Most of the cleaners available contain bleach and other harsh chemicals, turning the bathroom into a hazardous environment for simply breathing while cleaning. For only a few dollars, you can mix together a natural rock-star cleaning solution that will whiten your grout and clean your tub, sink, and bathroom tile without needing a mask and goggles while scrubbing.

Related
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies

What you'll need:

  • 1/2 cup baking soda
  • 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide
  • 1 teaspoon liquid dish soap

Directions:

  1. Simply mix together the baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap in a small squeeze-top container. Hydrogen peroxide is a natural whitener and cleaner, while baking soda helps scrub away stains and hard water buildup.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

  1. Squeeze the mixture on grout or tile that is in need of a good cleaning and leave it on the area for five minutes. Or squeeze onto a soft sponge and use for cleaning your tub or bathroom shower tiles.
  2. Scrub then wipe away the cleaning mixture, rinsing with water. For deeper cleaning, allow the rock-star natural bathroom cleaner to sit for several minutes, or use a second application.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

Join the conversation
Home LifeEcoCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
slhenry slhenry 3 years
These all seem like great recipes, but I hope you are keeping them in dark bottles to keep the peroxide active . . .
Richard-Black Richard-Black 4 years
My bathroom tiles were a sight for sore eyes, the grout was stained and looked a bit filthy. Sadly I couldn't afford to replace the grout for the entire bathroom. I found out about Nugrout products and decided to give it a try. I am amazed by how new my bathroom now looks with the new grout color, and how affordable the entire process was. Check out their website www.nugrout.com, I highly recommend them.
Rancher'sGirl Rancher'sGirl 4 years
@Sarah--Thank you for the heads-up. I thought it might dry quickly but wasn't sure. My nephews and nieces are sensitive to commercial and household chemicals, so my sisters will be loving the DIY, healthier alternatives that I am finding on SavvySugar. :) I am thinking a basket or tote with all the ingredients for the eco-friendlier products plus a booklet with the "recipes" and instructions. That way they can make things "as needed". Many thanks for all the help and the "recipes"! :)
Sarah-Lipoff Sarah-Lipoff 4 years
@Rancher'sGirl - What a great idea to make eco-friendly cleaning baskets as holiday gifts! It might be best to include the ingredients with directions so your loved ones can mix together. The cleaner can dry up over time and is best used right after making.
Rancher'sGirl Rancher'sGirl 4 years
How long does this last once you put it in the container? Does it dry up quickly? Can this cleaner be made and then packaged, or would it be best to just put the ingredients in the basket with a copy of the recipe? I am thinking about making a batch or two of this next Christmas to include in an eco-friendly housecleaning basket.
Rancher'sGirl Rancher'sGirl 4 years
How long does this last once you put it in the container? Does it dry up quickly? Can this cleaner be made and then packaged, or would it be best to just put the ingredients in the basket with a copy of the recipe? I am thinking about making a batch or two of this next Christmas to include in an eco-friendly housecleaning basket.
DIY
117 Ingenious DIY Costumes From Your Favorite TV Shows and Movies
by Macy Cate Williams
Car Hacks
Cars
19 Insanely Cool Car Hacks You Should Try Out
by Tara Block
Top Pinned Halloween Costumes in 2017
DIY
by Hilary White
Ways to Decorate With Christmas Lights
Holiday Living
23 Unique Ways to Decorate With Christmas Lights
by Tara Block
Homemade Shower Cleaner
Eco
by Kelly Ladd
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds