 Skip Nav
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
DIY
36 DIY American Horror Story Costumes That Will Give You Nightmares

Homemade Drain Cleaner

This Homemade Drain Cleaner Will Banish Clogs For Good

If your drain isn't flowing as easily as it should, then it's probably a bit clogged. Instead of paying big bucks for chemical-filled concoctions, try fixing the problem yourself with a homemade drain cleaner. It costs basically nothing to make and can be used weekly to help prevent buildup. Safe to use in the bathroom or kitchen, the drain buster will have your sink or tub flowing freely in no time. Have a really plugged pipe? We've even found the solution for seriously stopped drains.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper towel
  • 1/4 cup baking soda
  • 1/4 cup salt
  • 1/4 cup cream of tartar
  • 2 cups boiling water

Directions:

  1. Yes, it's a bit gross, but start by removing the drain trap and giving it a good cleaning. Use a paper towel to wipe around the drain of your sink or tub, removing any bits of food or collections of hair.
  2. Mix together the baking soda, salt, and cream of tartar in a small container. The salt and baking soda work together to help scour pipes and break up buildup, while the cream of tartar naturally cleans metals. Shake the mixture and sprinkle half down the clogged drain.
  3. Pour in the boiling water and let the drain buster work its magic for about an hour. Then rinse with cool water. You should notice a difference in your drainage.
  4. If the drain still is still clogged, get serious by pouring one cup baking soda down the drain followed with one cup vinegar. The two create a fizzing reaction, which will attack nasty obstructions. Allow the baking soda and vinegar to work overnight, and then pour two cups boiling water down the drain.
  5. Still not draining? Don old duds, fill the sink or tub halfway with warm water, and grab your plunger. Yes, it's also gross, but giving your sink or tub a plunging should clear that clogged drain.
  6. Maintain your free-flowing pipes by using the homemade drain cleaner once a week.

Keep the rest of your place nice and clean with these natural cleaning solutions.

Related
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
Make Your Own: Homemade Cleaning Wipes and Canister
How to Clean Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
Join the conversation
EcoCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
DIY
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
by Lauren Levy
Anthony Bourdain's Wasted! Trailer
Movie Trailers
Anthony Bourdain Wants You to Quit Wasting So Much Effing Food
by Anna Monette Roberts
Natural Weed Killer
DIY
3-Ingredient Natural Weed Killer That Really Works
by Kelly Ladd
What Should You Throw Away?
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
by Tara Block
Scent Toilet Paper Roll With Essential Oil
Spring
Freshen Your Bathroom With This Simple Life Hack
by Sarah Lipoff
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds