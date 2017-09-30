 Skip Nav
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
Walt Disney World
Disney World Costumes That Only the Most Dedicated Park-Goers Will Get
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime

Homemade Garbage Disposal Refreshers

Clean Up Sink Smells With DIY Garbage Disposal Refreshers

If your garbage disposal isn't as fresh as it should be, DIY these homemade refreshers for a quick fix. Made with lemon peel and baking soda, these little rounds pack a serious cleaning punch while costing only a few dollars to make. And they look darn cute in a glass jar next to your sink.

What You'll Need:

  • 3/4 cup baking soda
  • 1/2 cup salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon liquid dish soap
  • 1 lemon
  • Sheet pan
  • Parchment paper
  • Small spoon or scoop
  • Sealable glass jar

Directions:

  1. Gather the ingredients for making the garbage disposal refreshers. Measure and add the baking soda and salt to a small mixing bowl, and give a stir, ensuring the mixture isn't lumpy.

  1. Now grate the lemon peel into the mixture along with adding the liquid dish soap.

  1. Slice the lemon in half, and squeeze the juice into the mixture. Continue stirring and adding juice until the mixture resembles course sand, which should take around three tablespoons of juice.

  1. Cover a sheet pan with parchment paper, use a small spoon or scoop to mold the half rounds, and then tap them out onto the pan. A rounded teaspoon measuring spoon works wonderfully. Continue molding the refreshers until the mixture is gone. Allow to dry overnight.

  1. Place the dried garbage disposal refreshers in a sealable container. When your sink isn't smelling fresh, simply place a few in the disposal, and flip the switch.

Related
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies
Au Naturel: Homemade Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
Join the conversation
Home LifeBudget TipsCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
Susan15241734 Susan15241734 3 years
Hello. I love these and made them last night. I followed directions perfectly but after all night and all day, mine are a crumbly mess. There is no way I could pick them up to put in a jar. I wouldnt think it would be humidity since it is winter time?? Any suggestions?
Liz15119900 Liz15119900 3 years
I made these a while ago and use them every time I use my disposal. Maybe a little overuse, but they are awesome. I posted it on my site for my readers!!! Great job! Liz http://www.mishapsandmesses.com/2013/11/diy-freshen-up-your-garbage-disposal.html
Amanda14836277 Amanda14836277 4 years
I fussed for a while with the little mounds until I realised I could simply replace the lid of the mason jar with the spout from the salt canister I emptied as shown in this tutorial: http://putitinajar.com/crafts/mason_jar_salt_pepper_pourer_dispenser/ Just pour a small amount into the garbage disposal when needed. :)
Sarah-Lipoff Sarah-Lipoff 4 years
The lemon peel helps clean your garbage disposal blades and gives the refreshers a great scent. If you don't have a fresh lemon on hand, try making with 2 to 3 tablespoons of lemon juice. I found the glass jar at a flea market years ago and love storing the refreshers in them!
Stacee14766064 Stacee14766064 4 years
What is the significance of the lemon peel? Could I just use Lemon Juice instead of a lemon?
Lindsey14765372 Lindsey14765372 4 years
Where did you get that cute jar you store them in?
Sarah-Lipoff Sarah-Lipoff 4 years
If you're finding the mixture too soft, or it's not drying, try upping the baking soda and salt by a tablespoon each. And if you want extra lemon scent, add the zest of a second lemon. Humidity can make it tough for these to harden, so finding a nice, dry spot helps them set without crumbling.
CoMMember13615058893386 CoMMember13615058893386 4 years
Loving the smell, but cannot pick up. They are still too soft after a day of drying. They just crumble when I try to pick them up. Suggestions?
CoMMember13629150708217 CoMMember13629150708217 4 years
I tried making these the other day. Like a previous poster it took a long time to dry, and the crumbled when you picked them up. I didn't really notice a lemon scent, but I may not have used enough zest or lemon juice. I will try again though....I think this is a wonderful idea!
SondraOppedisano SondraOppedisano 4 years
Will this work in a sink drainpipe without the GD...
Jaime14696983 Jaime14696983 4 years
I tried making these the other night after I saw your post. I did everything in the directions but its been two days and they are still soft to where of I pick it up they crumble. Is there anything extra I canput in them to make them hard like in your picture? Thanks! P.s. they smell amaaaaaazing and I can't wait to use them!
Sarah-Lipoff Sarah-Lipoff 4 years
Good question, Dawn! I've used them with and without the water running, but find starting with the water off, adding a garbage disposal refresher to my drain, and running the disposal for a few seconds before turning on the water leaves things smelling really fresh.
Dawn14658419 Dawn14658419 4 years
Such a great idea! Perhaps a silly question... when you use these; should the water be on or off? Thank you!
Budget Tips
25 Awesome Costco Shopping Secrets That Go Way Beyond Free Samples
by Brinton Parker
Natural Oven Cleaner
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime
by Sarah Lipoff
Top Pinned Halloween Costumes in 2017
DIY
by Hilary White
DIY Harry Potter Costumes
Harry Potter
66 DIY Harry Potter Halloween Costumes For the Wizards at Heart
by Hilary White
Cheap Halloween Group Costumes
Budget Tips
59 Creative Homemade Group Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds