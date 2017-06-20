How to Avoid Long Lines at Airport Security This Summer

How to Avoid Long Lines at Airport Security in the Summer
Every Summer, travelers receive the same warning about TSA: checkpoints are understaffed and lines are going to be extremely long. Waiting in line to get through security and hoping you will make your flight can be agonizing and extremely stressful, especially if you are running late.
Airlines will not accommodate you if you miss your flight because of long security lines, so they are telling customers to get to the airport extra early. But as a savvy traveler, there are a few other things you can do to mitigate your stress and emerge from the herd.
- First off, think about those pesky lines when even when you are booking your flight. Try to find a flight that is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Airports are much emptier during these times as most people are trying to get out early or leave late. But for vacationers with no time constraints, this is optimal for a smooth journey through the airport.
- For a small fee of $85, you can ensure that you are almost always at the front of the line with TSA precheck. It's an easy program to enroll in and takes five minutes to apply online. Then, all you have to do is schedule an in-person appointment that includes a background check and fingerprinting. But once you go through these easy steps, it is smooth sailing through airport security. With TSA precheck, you don't need to take your laptop out of your bag or remove your shoes, coats, or belts, so that's another added bonus.
- If you don't want to go through the hassle of signing up for TSA precheck, Clear is the latest program to help get you through security faster. It's only at certain airports and there is a yearly fee of $195, but you don't have to wait in any line at all. Clear members have their own special line and use fingerprints and iris scans to confirm your identity. You then get to go straight through to security. You just need to enroll and visit a Clear airport to get that set up. Clear is currently available at 13 airports, including Los Angeles (LAX), Austin (AUS), and San Francisco (SFO).
- If you have elite status on airlines, take advantage of it! Most airlines allow midtier and high-tier elite status holders to join priority security lines, even if you're not flying first class. Make sure you put your frequent flyer number in when you check into your flight or flash your frequent flyer card when going through security.
- Another way you can help yourself once you get through the line is to make sure you have access to everything you need to remove and are dressed as conveniently as possible. Have easy access to your laptop and iPad, which you already know you have to take out of your bag. Also, make sure everything is out of your pockets while you are standing in line and wear easy-to-remove shoes.
