How to Avoid Long Lines at Airport Security This Summer

Every Summer, travelers receive the same warning about TSA: checkpoints are understaffed and lines are going to be extremely long. Waiting in line to get through security and hoping you will make your flight can be agonizing and extremely stressful, especially if you are running late.

Airlines will not accommodate you if you miss your flight because of long security lines, so they are telling customers to get to the airport extra early. But as a savvy traveler, there are a few other things you can do to mitigate your stress and emerge from the herd.



8 Tips For Making Your Airport Experience a Breeze Related