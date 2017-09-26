How to Naturally Clean Your Coffee Maker

 Skip Nav
Did you know you should be cleaning your coffee pot every month? Not just to get out old coffee grounds, but also because your coffee maker may have mold growing in it. Yep, mold. One study found that around half of classic coffee makers had mold and yeast growing in their reservoirs, and about one in 10 has coliform bacteria in them. Coffee also contains oils that leave dark marks on the coffee pot and can clog up the drip. Luckily, there's a household supply you already have on hand that can help efficiently clean your coffee maker: vinegar!

If you're tired of waking up to a grungy coffee pot and you want to avoid growth of mold, try this easy and eco-friendly cleaning solution that leaves your machine so clean, resulting in a better (safer) cup of joe. Here's what to do.

  1. Fill the water chamber of the coffee pot with equal parts water and plain white distilled vinegar. Vinegar is a natural cleaner that breaks up oily buildup and cleans coffee residue. Turn on the brew cycle, and then turn off halfway through.

  1. Let the vinegar and water sit for an hour, giving it time to steam-clean the coffee maker. After one hour, turn on the brew cycle and allow the vinegar and water to continue to go through the drip cycle.

  1. Run three quick cycles of water through the coffee maker, and give the coffee pot a quick wipe-down. Now you're ready for a fresh cup of coffee!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
