 Skip Nav
Walt Disney World
First Time in History: Disney World Will Close For 2 Straight Days Because of Hurricane Irma
Harry Potter
Grab Your Floo Powder — There's a Harry Potter Halloween Boutique in California
Humor
17 Things You Know to Be True If You Hail From a Tiny Town

How to Clean Mildew From Clothes

There's 1 Secret Ingredient You Need to Prevent Flood-Damaged Clothes From Getting Mildew

For people dealing with the destructive aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, one of the major issues they face is how to clean their flood-damaged clothing, towels, and other fabrics that were left sitting in flood waters for the days following the storm.

Tide's disaster-relief program, Loads of Hope, invited me to help volunteer in Houston the week following Harvey, where I assisted in the program's complementary washing of clothes for those affected by the hurricane. It was clear just how important this service is to the community in this time of recovery.

Larry Sanders, the Loads of Hope team leader at Matthew: 25 Ministries who partners with Tide on this program, has been deployed around 50 times to disasters around the US for the past seven years doing load after load of laundry. A question he often receives, and one I had as well, is what they do with severely flood-damaged clothing to get out the mildew smell and prevent mold. His secret ingredient? Vinegar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If they bring wet clothes before they hit the molding or mildew process, I put about a half a cup of vinegar straight in with the laundry; that helps prevent them from getting mold or mildew," he told me.

After doing hundreds of loads of laundry in some truly dire situations, the man knows what he's talking about. He also adds that he does everything in cold water, and the rest is simple: Tide pods with color guards, Downy fabric softener, and then a standard dry setting.

When I asked if there are ever loads that still come out with a musty smell, he swore the vinegar wipes it out. So whether you're dealing with wet towels that have been sitting in the corner of your bathroom or much more serious flooding issue, now you know how to keep mildew and mold at bay.

Related
What's the Best Way to Help After a Disaster Like Hurricane Harvey? An Expert Weighs In
30 Handy Uses For Vinegar
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tara Block
Join the conversation
Hurricane IrmaHurricane HarveyCleaning TipsCleaning
Join The Conversation
Hurricane Irma
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Starbucks Matcha Pink Drink Review
Food Reviews
Expectation vs. Reality: My Experience Ordering Starbucks's New "Pink" Drink
by Erin Cullum
How to Clean a Retainer
DIY
You Only Need This 1 Household Ingredient to Clean Your Retainer in Minutes
by Nicole Yi
Best Cities to See Fall Leaves
Travel
Leaf It to Us — 21 Places to See the Most Spectacular Fall Foliage in America
by Macy Cate Williams
Spotify Hulu Bundle Deal For Students
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds