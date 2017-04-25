 Skip Nav
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine


Front-loading washing machines are energy efficient and use less detergent than top-loaders, but they sometimes have a tendency to harbor mold and unpleasant smells. By giving your washing machine a quick clean once a month, you'll keep your front-loader fresh, which means cleaner clothes, too. This eco-friendly method doesn't use bleach, costs only pennies to make, and comes together with ingredients you already have on hand.

What You'll Need:

  • 2 cups vinegar
  • 1/4 cup baking soda
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Scrub sponge

Directions:

  1. Start by mixing together the baking soda and water in a small bowl. This is going to be the "detergent" for cleaning the washing machine. Pour the vinegar into a measuring cup and head over to your washing machine.

  1. Add the baking soda mixture to the detergent container of your machine and pour the vinegar into the drum. Set your washer to normal load at the hottest water setting. Close the door and start the machine, letting it do all the hard work for you. The baking soda and vinegar naturally break up mineral deposits and any mold growth while cleaning and refreshing your washing machine.
  2. Use a clean scrubber to rub around the opening of the washing machine, removing stubborn mold or residue. Wipe clean with fresh water.

  1. Your washing machine is sparkling clean and ready to do a load of laundry! Give your front-loader a cleaning once a month to keep your clothes smelling fresh and your machine working in tip-top condition.

  1. Once you're finished with your washing machine, take a few minutes to clean your dryer too!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
EcoCleaning
