 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
2 Simple Ways You Can Draw Positivity Into Your Life Each Day
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop
Travel
Amtrak Is Getting High-Speed Trains — Finally!

How to Draw Positivity Into Your Life

2 Simple Ways You Can Draw Positivity Into Your Life Each Day

Happiness — it's what many of us strive for, right? We all have the potential to attain it, but it's more of a way of life and mindset than a single action. And the way to get there all begins with a little but impactful thing called positivity. I spoke with energy healer and wellness expert Carolyn Harrington, who told me two simple ways we can draw positivity into our lives each day: by practicing gratitude and setting intention.

Carolyn explained that every time she journals, she writes down five gratitudes and five intentions. Gratitudes can include anything you're appreciative of while intentions answer the question of "What do I want?" Here are some examples:

Related
The 1 Practice That Will Help You Live in the Moment

Gratitudes

  • I'm thankful for my health.
  • I'm thankful for friends and family who love me.
  • I'm thankful for having a roof over my head each night.

Intentions

  • I intend to finish this project.
  • I intend to be a better friend and partner.
  • I intend to treat my body better.

"By focusing on what your intentions are, you get them done much quicker, and you can attract more of what you want that way also," Carolyn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either of these can be as small or big or as immediate or long-term as you'd like. By projecting these thoughts, you're actively highlighting the good over the bad and solidifying your desires to yourself. It's sort of how something doesn't feel real until you say it aloud. As you know, the mind can be extremely persuasive.

"I think there's so much power in mindfulness and meditation," Carolyn said. "People don't realize that they have a lot more control [of their lives] than they think."

Gratitude plus intention — you can do it!

Image Source: Instagram user teeepeee
Join the conversation
HappinessWellness
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Guy Fieri
by Erin Cullum
What Do Dreams About Water Mean?
Wellness
If You Have Dreamed About Water, You Need to Know the Meaning Behind It
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Fall Asleep Right Away
Sleep
Tonight, Fall Asleep Instantly With This Breathing Trick
by Lizzie Fuhr
Relationships
What Happy Couples Do Every Day
by Macy Cate Williams
New Balance runDisney Haunted Mansion Sneakers
Disney
by Dominique Astorino
Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Theories
Game of Thrones
by Ryan Roschke
Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars With Kids
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
The Best Things at Nordstrom Sale Summer 2017
Nordstrom
27 Pieces to Snag at Nordstrom's Major Sale
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Is Morning Meditation Helpful?
Productivity
I Tried Meditating Every Morning Before Work, and This Is What Happened
by Nicole Yi
Rainbow Sugar Cookies Recipe
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies
by Megan Lutz
How Exercise Can Help With Anxiety
Wellness
How Exercise Has Helped With Anxiety and the Panic Attacks That Come With It
by Melissa Fischer
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds