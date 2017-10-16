 Skip Nav
You'll Know You're a "Real" Adult When You Accept These 25 Truths
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
How to Naturally Clean Your Coffee Maker

How to Pack Over 100 Items Into a Carry-On Video

Watch This Woman Pack More Than 100 Things Into a TINY Carry-On Bag

If you've ever given up on squeezing just one more item into your carry-on bag, then you simply weren't trying hard enough. There's always room for more — if you know what you're doing. This video shows one woman conquer an amazing feat by efficiently packing more than 100 things into a small carry-on. She pretty much takes minimalist packing to a whole new level, and the video is definitely inspiration for the next time you take a trip and want to maximize suitcase space. Watch and prepare to be amazed (and maybe a bit dumbfounded).

