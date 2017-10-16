Watch This Woman Pack More Than 100 Things Into a TINY Carry-On Bag

If you've ever given up on squeezing just one more item into your carry-on bag, then you simply weren't trying hard enough. There's always room for more — if you know what you're doing. This video shows one woman conquer an amazing feat by efficiently packing more than 100 things into a small carry-on. She pretty much takes minimalist packing to a whole new level, and the video is definitely inspiration for the next time you take a trip and want to maximize suitcase space. Watch and prepare to be amazed (and maybe a bit dumbfounded).



