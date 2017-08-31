The Unexpected Household Item That Will Protect Your Luggage on Your Next Trip

 Skip Nav
If you've ever checked a bag, you know that it's a risky endeavor that could result in all manner of destruction to your precious cargo — if you even get it back at all. While you can't control whether or not your bag is lost by the airline, you can prevent some of the damage caused by the rough and tumble journey your bag takes en route to your destination.

This simple hack requires only one household item — plastic wrap — and just a few minutes of your time. In my case, I am mostly worried about the bow on the front of my rolling suitcase ripping off, so I've wrapped the plastic wrap three times tightly around the center of the bag, but you could also wrap it around the entire bag if you were really worried about scuffs or marks on the material. Bonus: no tape is required since the wrap sticks to itself. It also discourages people from tampering with your bag (or at the very least, you'll know if someone has opened your bag). Some airports offer professional baggage wrapping services, but you'll have to pay a fee — this is free and easy, though!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tara Block
