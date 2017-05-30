How to Remove Sweat Stains
How to Remove Sweat Stains From White Shirts
When your crisp white dress shirt or favorite tee starts yellowing around the collar or under the arms — don't sweat. Removing those unsightly stains is easier than you think with the help of natural ingredients that will leave that article of clothing looking fresh. And this eco-friendly cleaning solution costs basically nothing, which means the money you save on dry cleaning can go toward an indulgent coffee at your favorite spot.
What You'll Need:
- 1 cup vinegar
- 1/2 cup baking soda
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide
Directions:
- Most think sweat stains are caused by sweat, but they are actually the result of a reaction between aluminum-based antiperspirants and your body. To attack the discoloration, soak the shirt in a bowl filled with the vinegar and two cups warm water. Soak for at least 20 minutes.
- Mix together the baking soda, salt, and hydrogen peroxide until it forms a paste. Remove the shirt from the vinegar water and gently squeeze until the shirt is just damp. Lay flat on a towel-covered work surface and coat the stains with the mixture. Hydrogen peroxide is a natural whitening agent, and baking soda and salt work together to lift the stain. Let sit for at least 20 minutes.
- Toss the shirt in the laundry with a load of whites and wash. Voilà! Now you can take off your jacket and raise your arms proudly without worrying about flashing nasty stains.
