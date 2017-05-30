How to Remove Sweat Stains From White Shirts

When your crisp white dress shirt or favorite tee starts yellowing around the collar or under the arms — don't sweat. Removing those unsightly stains is easier than you think with the help of natural ingredients that will leave that article of clothing looking fresh. And this eco-friendly cleaning solution costs basically nothing, which means the money you save on dry cleaning can go toward an indulgent coffee at your favorite spot.

What You'll Need:

1 cup vinegar

1/2 cup baking soda

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide

Directions:

Most think sweat stains are caused by sweat, but they are actually the result of a reaction between aluminum-based antiperspirants and your body. To attack the discoloration, soak the shirt in a bowl filled with the vinegar and two cups warm water. Soak for at least 20 minutes.

Mix together the baking soda, salt, and hydrogen peroxide until it forms a paste. Remove the shirt from the vinegar water and gently squeeze until the shirt is just damp. Lay flat on a towel-covered work surface and coat the stains with the mixture. Hydrogen peroxide is a natural whitening agent, and baking soda and salt work together to lift the stain. Let sit for at least 20 minutes.

Toss the shirt in the laundry with a load of whites and wash. Voilà! Now you can take off your jacket and raise your arms proudly without worrying about flashing nasty stains.