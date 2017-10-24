 Skip Nav
130 Ways to Save Money and Still Have the Wedding of Your Dreams

Although many of us dreamed of our wedding when we were young, I'm betting that, as kids, we weren't able to process how much the big day costs. It's only after we've become adults and deal with grown-up stuff like school loans and 401(k) contributions that the true cost of a wedding really hits home. Going into debt because of a wedding isn't exactly the most romantic way to start a marriage, so read on for suggestions to help you save money on your wedding.

Use the Best Credit Card For Wedding Expenses
Buy a Lab-Grown Diamond For Your Engagement Ring
Drop the Two-Month's Salary Engagement Rule
Opt For a Bachelorette Staycation
Don't Just Dine Out and Drink Out For Your Bachelorette
Have a One-Day Bachelorette Party
Choose an Off-Season Date For Your Bachelorette Party
Pick a House, Not a Hotel, For Your Bachelorette Party
Only Invite People to the Wedding Who Are in Your Life Currently
Cut the Guest List by Category
Embrace the Digital Age For Invites
Avoid Postage Pitfalls
Preempt Stationery Goofs
Print Your Own Stationery
Investigate Printing Options
Get a Day-Of Coordinator Instead of a Wedding Planner
Consider Eloping
Buy Favors in Bulk
Create a DIY Candy Buffet
Make Your Own Favors
Create a Few Signature Cocktails
Create a Beverage Bar
Stagger What You Serve
Don't Leave Bottles on the Table
Ask How Much Children's Meals Cost
Repurpose Wedding Items
Try Afternoon Tea Instead of a Rehearsal Dinner
Save on Shoes
Select a Naturally Beautiful Wedding Spot
Hold Your Wedding in a Historical Site
Grow Succulents For Favors
remiller44 remiller44 3 years

Shop through Ebates to purchase things such as your invitations (like on Minted or Invitations by Dawn), decorations (The Knot Wedding Shop), wedding night hotel (Expedia), etc. and get a percentage of your purchases back. It's awesome and seriously, every bit counts when saving money for your wedding! Sign up for Ebates here: http://www.ebates.com/rf.do?re...
