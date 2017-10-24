How to Save Money on a Wedding
130 Ways to Save Money and Still Have the Wedding of Your Dreams
Although many of us dreamed of our wedding when we were young, I'm betting that, as kids, we weren't able to process how much the big day costs. It's only after we've become adults and deal with grown-up stuff like school loans and 401(k) contributions that the true cost of a wedding really hits home. Going into debt because of a wedding isn't exactly the most romantic way to start a marriage, so read on for suggestions to help you save money on your wedding.
Shop through Ebates to purchase things such as your invitations (like on Minted or Invitations by Dawn), decorations (The Knot Wedding Shop), wedding night hotel (Expedia), etc. and get a percentage of your purchases back. It's awesome and seriously, every bit counts when saving money for your wedding! Sign up for Ebates here: http://www.ebates.com/rf.do?re...