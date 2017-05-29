The 21-Day Anxiety Challenge: Take Control of Your Nerves

When you're a nervous person, sometimes it's hard to explain or control your anxiety. Nervousness is a healthy emotion, but for many people, it's difficult to manage all your worries on a day-to-day basis. If you suffer from anxiety, know that there are many other people out there who feel the same way. There are lots of methods out there that help to harness your emotions.

Make this the year you push all those worries aside. Take our challenge and try a new method to calm your nerves every day for 21 days. By the end, think about which activities and exercises most effectively helped you to harness your anxiety. We promise you'll be feeling better!