11 Images That Only True Introverts Will Relate To

If you can't deal with crowds, prefer time with your pet over time with actual people, and find peace in the quiet of a familiar space (alone), then you might be an introvert. Introverts are deep-thinking do-gooders who gain energy and inspiration from themselves rather than from other people. Introverts are seriously amazing, but certain aspects of the personality type can lead to some kind of . . . awkward situations. An awesome artist and self-proclaimed extreme introvert put these situations into comics that will be SO real to introverts who live them daily. We're cringing/relating on all sorts of levels.