These 6 Accessories Will Help You Avoid Getting Pickpocketed While Traveling

For all the incredible moments travel gives us — once-in-a-lifetime adventures, new friends, unforgettable meals — there are certain less-than-ideal realities that we all have to acknowledge can happen. Flights get delayed, hotels cancel, plans go awry, and pickpocketing happens. From tiny towns to a buzzing metropolis, theft can happen anywhere and will cast a serious dark cloud over the rest of your trip.

But we get it — it's hard to not get caught up when you're exploring somewhere new, and we're not about to bust out a 1980s fanny pack. So how can we protect the necessities while traveling? On your next trip, rather than put your valuables in a backpack or jeans pocket that can be easily reached by skilled pickpocketers, consider our list of six clever accessories that will help keep your things safe and sound.