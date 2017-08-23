 Skip Nav
How Often Should You Clean Everything in Your House? Here's a Handy Guide
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Here's How You Can Win a Brand-New Car!
These 6 Accessories Will Help You Avoid Getting Pickpocketed While Traveling

For all the incredible moments travel gives us — once-in-a-lifetime adventures, new friends, unforgettable meals — there are certain less-than-ideal realities that we all have to acknowledge can happen. Flights get delayed, hotels cancel, plans go awry, and pickpocketing happens. From tiny towns to a buzzing metropolis, theft can happen anywhere and will cast a serious dark cloud over the rest of your trip.

But we get it — it's hard to not get caught up when you're exploring somewhere new, and we're not about to bust out a 1980s fanny pack. So how can we protect the necessities while traveling? On your next trip, rather than put your valuables in a backpack or jeans pocket that can be easily reached by skilled pickpocketers, consider our list of six clever accessories that will help keep your things safe and sound.

Women's Travel Shirt
Women's Travel Wrap Skirt: Secure Pockets For Your Travels
Travel Bra
Scarf with Secret Pickpocket-Proof Zipper Pockets
Braza — Secret Stash Pocket
Wrist Wallet Cuff With Secret Pocket
