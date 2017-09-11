 Skip Nav
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
Travel
The Truth About Traveling to India

Laundry Playlist

43 Songs to Listen to During Your Next Laundry Session

Laundry day will be so much better with this playlist! Here are 43 laundry-themed songs that are so fresh and so clean for passing time while you wash and fold.

  1. "So Fresh, So Clean," OutKast
  2. "Dirty Laundry," Bitter:Sweet
  3. "Hang Me Up to Dry," Cold War Kids
  4. "Laundry," Asher Roth feat. Michael Christmas and Larry June
  5. "Laundromat Blues," Albert King
  6. "Folding Dirty Laundry," Radioinactive & Antimc
  7. "Bubble Toes," Jack Johnson
  8. "Clean," Taylor Swift
  9. "Dirty Laundry," All Time Low
  10. "Hot Water," Audien feat. 3LAU and Victoria Zaro
  11. "Laundry Room," The Avett Brothers
  12. "Good," Bleach
  13. "Laundromat," Bombadil
  14. "Hung Me on the Line," Callie Twisselman
  15. "Dirty Laundry," Carrie Underwood
  16. "Grass Stains," Cody Johnson
  17. "Spin Cycle," Colony of the Invisible
  18. "Hung Out to Dry," Cry of Love
  19. "Waiting For the Clothes to Get Clean," Darrell Scott
  20. "Laundromat Song," The Dead Milkmen
  21. "The Leader of the Laundromat," The Detergents
  22. "Coin-Laundry Loser," Discover America
  23. "Hung Out on a Line," Dumptruck
  24. "Cleanin' Out My Closet," Eminem
  25. "Soap," Fox Wilde
  26. "Round and Round," Imagine Dragons
  27. "Foldin Clothes," J. Cole
  28. "Dirty Laundry," Kelly Rowland
  29. "Detergent," Lifer
  30. "Coin Laundry," Lisa Mitchell
  31. "Laundry Girl," Ludo
  32. "Soap," Melanie Martinez
  33. "Hot in Herre," Nelly
  34. "Laundromat," Nivea
  35. "Laundry Day," No Vacation
  36. "Suds in the Bucket," Sara Evans
  37. "Underneath Your Clothes," Shakira
  38. "My Little Town," Simon & Garfunkel
  39. "Washing Machine," Sonic Youth
  40. "The Washing Machine," Sports
  41. "Soapy Water," Wolf Alice
  42. "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)," Dead or Alive
  43. "Come Clean," Hilary Duff

Listen below, but just remember you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Related
This Cleaning Playlist Will Make Chores Seem Like a Breeze

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tara Block
Join the conversation
PlaylistsSpotifyCleaningMusicLaundry
Join The Conversation
Spotify
Dating in My 20s: A Retrospective Playlist
by Sofi Hersher
It Movie Soundtrack 2017
Music
by Ryan Roschke
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Music Videos
Jennifer Lopez
by Celia Fernandez
Zayn Malik's "Dusk Till Dawn" Music Video
Music
We Need Someone to Turn Zayn's "Dusk Till Dawn" Video Into a Full-Length Movie ASAP
by Quinn Keaney
Music Videos With the Best Choreography
Music
25 of the Best Dance Videos of the Last Decade
by Chloé Durkin
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds