Laundry Playlist
43 Songs to Listen to During Your Next Laundry Session
Laundry day will be so much better with this playlist! Here are 43 laundry-themed songs that are so fresh and so clean for passing time while you wash and fold.
- "So Fresh, So Clean," OutKast
- "Dirty Laundry," Bitter:Sweet
- "Hang Me Up to Dry," Cold War Kids
- "Laundry," Asher Roth feat. Michael Christmas and Larry June
- "Laundromat Blues," Albert King
- "Folding Dirty Laundry," Radioinactive & Antimc
- "Bubble Toes," Jack Johnson
- "Clean," Taylor Swift
- "Dirty Laundry," All Time Low
- "Hot Water," Audien feat. 3LAU and Victoria Zaro
- "Laundry Room," The Avett Brothers
- "Good," Bleach
- "Laundromat," Bombadil
- "Hung Me on the Line," Callie Twisselman
- "Dirty Laundry," Carrie Underwood
- "Grass Stains," Cody Johnson
- "Spin Cycle," Colony of the Invisible
- "Hung Out to Dry," Cry of Love
- "Waiting For the Clothes to Get Clean," Darrell Scott
- "Laundromat Song," The Dead Milkmen
- "The Leader of the Laundromat," The Detergents
- "Coin-Laundry Loser," Discover America
- "Hung Out on a Line," Dumptruck
- "Cleanin' Out My Closet," Eminem
- "Soap," Fox Wilde
- "Round and Round," Imagine Dragons
- "Foldin Clothes," J. Cole
- "Dirty Laundry," Kelly Rowland
- "Detergent," Lifer
- "Coin Laundry," Lisa Mitchell
- "Laundry Girl," Ludo
- "Soap," Melanie Martinez
- "Hot in Herre," Nelly
- "Laundromat," Nivea
- "Laundry Day," No Vacation
- "Suds in the Bucket," Sara Evans
- "Underneath Your Clothes," Shakira
- "My Little Town," Simon & Garfunkel
- "Washing Machine," Sonic Youth
- "The Washing Machine," Sports
- "Soapy Water," Wolf Alice
- "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)," Dead or Alive
- "Come Clean," Hilary Duff
Listen below, but just remember you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tara Block