 Skip Nav
Travel
The Truth About Traveling to India
Harry Potter
Everyone's Losing Their Sh*t Over This Harry Potter-Themed Shop, and Honestly, Same
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
Travel
10 Ways Going Carless Will Improve Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Photos From the Loveland Theme Park in South Korea Will Make You Blush

Jeju Loveland: A place in Korea where sex-themed art and eroticism meet. The Loveland Theme Park opened up in 2004 and boasts 140 works of art that may make you blush — but are undeniably interesting to look at. The park also runs sex-education films and has some interactive pieces as well. And of course, there are ample photo opportunities featuring various phallic sculptures and depictions of people in moments of extreme pleasure.

All penis jokes aside, Loveland is pretty remarkable in that, being the only sex-themed park in Korea, it aims to break down traditional taboos about sex. While sometimes graphic, the overall experience is one of a kind. Visitors must be 18 to enter, and admission is just a little under $10 USD. Take a look at the kinky photos of the park ahead.

Related
Robotic Dinosaurs Will Check You in at This Japanese Hotel — Does It Get Weirder Than That?

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationNSFWAsiaTravelSex
Join The Conversation
Relationships
The Ultimate Dating Bucket List
by Hilary White
10 Student-Teacher Romances in Movies
Relationships
10 Student-Teacher Relationships That Cross the Line
by Tara Block
Tiny Sexy Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Tiny Tattoo Ideas That Are Insanely Sexy
by Macy Cate Williams
Sexual Compatibility by Zodiac Sign
Sex
Follow the (Zodiac) Signs to Great Sex
by Nancy Einhart
Sexiest Halloween Music
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds