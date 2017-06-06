 Skip Nav
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With the Bizarrely Wonderful Town of Marfa, TX?
1
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With the Bizarrely Wonderful Town of Marfa, TX?

Set in the middle of the desert is Marfa, TX. The tiny town, with a population of just 1,900 people, has been the center of fascination and mystery for a few years now; people have begun to flock to the area for art, music, and food. In 1971, artist Donald Judd started going to Marfa every year to create incredible art installations you can now see scattered throughout town to this day.

It's about a three-hour drive to get to Marfa from the closest airports (El Paso and Midland). The journey will be well worth it, as there's definitely no city quite like this one. We curated a list of the best places to eat, play, and stay so you can get an authentic experience. Check it out!

21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip

