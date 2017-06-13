Become a Mermaid and Eat Rainbow Waffles at This Cute Cafe in Thailand

Mermaid queens, we've found the ultimate bucket list destination for you. Mermaid Island Cafe in Pathum Thani, Thailand, is an adorable deep-sea oasis that people are flocking to every day. Put on one of the fins the cafe provides, get comfortable at a turquoise and pink table, and prepare for an ocean-themed experience. The menu includes oyster-shaped desserts, rainbow waffles, and vibrant frozen drinks.

The cafe just opened last year, but it's already a hot spot for visitors. The elaborate decor and cute photo ops make it a mermaid-lover's dream come true. Check out all the photos to see the details of this fun and unique place.