21 Mini Travel Products From Amazon

I've made it my life's mission to only travel with a carry-on bag if at all possible, but I still bring along the necessities. The secret? Miniature versions of everything! Not only do mini travel products make packing easier and more efficient, they also just so happen to be both adorable and affordable. We've rounded up the best tiny travel products from Amazon. Load up your shopping cart with these before your next big trip!

Travel Passport Wallet and Document Organizer ($28)
Plastic Portable Bacteria Resistant Toothbrush Travel Case ($11)
Refillable Small Glass Perfume Bottles ($16)
Conair Vagabond Compact 1600 Watt Folding Handle Hair Dryer ($21)
Mini Travel Sewing Kit ($24)
Mini Travel Simple Contact Lens Case Box ($10)
Digital Storage Bag ($10)
Pocket-Size Travel Notebook ($20)
Portable Charger ($50)
Mini Umbrella ($16)
Mini Portable 4 Slots Travel Medical Pill Box ($8)
Leak-Proof Portable Travel Containers ($10)
Mini Folding Travel Hair Brush with Mirror ($6)
Mini Travel Garment Steamer ($20)
Cosmetic Containers Cream Jar with Sealed Lids ($15)
Travel Bottles Silicone Containers Set of Four ($30)
Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit ($39)
Portable Folding Clothes Hangers ($11)
Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion ($10)
Mini Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier ($37)
Mini Hair Flat Iron With Travel Bag ($40)
