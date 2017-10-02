 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Spooky Picks For the Girl Who Loves Halloween — All From ModCloth

If you love everything Halloween related, you're in luck: we found festive and cute picks that are perfect for this holiday. Instead of wearing the same old costume you likely recycle every year, try something new! We looked at ModCloth because the retailer tends to have some fun holiday gear. From theme dresses that can inspire your costume to funky socks, or glow-in-the-dark earrings, the store has a wide variety of fun choices. So, if you're feeling like you want to look spirited this month, shop some of these versatile choices. Check out our favorites.

Earring Set
$15
Buy Now
Handle With Scare Graphic T-Shirt
$30
Buy Now
Thigh Highs
$20
Buy Now
Spell It Like It Is Jacket
$80
Buy Now
Strappy to Be Here Tights
$15
Buy Now
X-Ray Slay Leggings
$25
Buy Now
A-Line Dress
$60
Buy Now
Go to Extremities Jewelry Stand
$40
Buy Now
Record Time A-Line Dress
Festive Feature Earring Set
Hell Bunny Fit and Flare Dress
Handle With Scare Graphic T-Shirt
Go to Extremities Jewelry Stand
Have a Nice Drip Thigh Highs
Hell Bunny Spell It Like It Is Jacket
Hell Bunny Tender Loving Scare A-Line Midi Dress
Vinca Boo Glow-in-the-Dark Earrings
Give 'Em Pumpkin to Talk About Socks
Banned Bold Me Over A-Line Midi Dress
Hell Bunny Web and Flow Midi Skirt
Strappy to Be Here Tights
Icing on the Cape A-Line Dress
X-Ray Slay Leggings
Start Slideshow
Halloween Costumes For WomenModClothCostumesHalloween
Shop More
ModCloth Socks SHOP MORE
ModCloth
ModCloth Study Gummy Socks
from ModCloth
$9.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Match 'Maid in Heaven Socks
from ModCloth
$9.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Felines in Focus Socks
from ModCloth
$9.99
ModCloth
Just You and Eyelet Socks in Black
from ModCloth
$4.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Burst into Strong Socks
from ModCloth
$10.99
ModCloth Earrings SHOP MORE
ModCloth
ModCloth Model of Minimalism Earrings in Rose Gold
from ModCloth
$12.99
ModCloth
Traveling the Lobe Earring Set
from ModCloth
$19.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Magicicada Earrings
from ModCloth
$29.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Daring in Droplets Earrings
from ModCloth
$29.99$19.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Double, Double, Doily and Trouble Earrings
from ModCloth
$19.99$14.99
ModCloth Plus Skirts SHOP MORE
ModCloth
ModCloth Just This Sway Midi Skirt in Jade Birds in S
from ModCloth
$64.99$49.99
ModCloth
ModCloth B. Jones Style Midi Skirt in Pine in 2X
from ModCloth
$89.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Meadow Afterglow Maxi Skirt in XS
from ModCloth
$59.99$39.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Tulle of the Trade A-Line Skirt in Cream in 4X
from ModCloth
$49.99$29.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Breathtaking Tiger Lilies Midi Skirt in Black in S
from ModCloth
$59.99
ModCloth Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
ModCloth
17 Reasons Fashion Girls Should Be Shopping at ModCloth This Fall
by Krista Jones
Plus Size Fashion
20 Lovely (and Affordable!) Wedding Dresses For Ladies With Curves
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring Fashion
The 14 Most Stylish Dresses Offered in a Wide Range of Sizes
by Sarah Wasilak
Gifts For Women
18 Playful and Prehistoric Products For Your Dinosaur-Loving BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
ModCloth Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Earrings
14 Earrings For the Girl Who's a Minimalist at Heart
by Krista Jones
Women
Think (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
The 22 Most Fabulous Statement Earrings Out There — All Under $50!
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
103 Stocking Stuffers Your BFF Will Be Thrilled to Get
by Macy Cate Williams
ModCloth Socks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
The Affordable Styling Hack You're Going to See All Fashion Girls Wearing This Fall
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday
Cosmic Queens, You'll Love These 33 Galactic Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
gift guide
19 Pretty Presents For Your Pug-Loving Friends
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday
15 Truly Majestic Narwhal Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
ModCloth Plus Skirts AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
9 Spring Trends That'll Look Good on EVERY Body
by Samantha Sutton
Screen Style
A Fashionable Farewell: The Carrie Diaries' Most Memorable Looks
by Mandi Villa
Blake Lively
Even in Character, Blake Lively's Inspiring Our Style
by Leah Melby
Zooey Deschanel
Halloween Costume Idea: Zooey Deschanel
by Jaime Richards
ModCloth Plus Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandamonty
lifeofa_medschoolwife
classroomcouture
cleveland8284
ModCloth Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylishpetite
laurajaneatelier
amandarwrites
vanity.claire
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds