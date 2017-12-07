Monogrammed Gifts For Her
Make It Personal! 20 Mongrammed Gifts For Women
If you're totally stumped on what to get the ladies in your life, a monogrammed gift is a great idea. The personal touch guarantees that it will be unlike anything she already has. Plus, adding initials makes everything more adorable. Take a look at our favorite choices!
Celebrate Shop Monogrammed Water Bottle, Created for Macy's
$24
from Macy's
Dipped Initial Notebook
$16 $10.72
from Macy's
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
Monogrammed Double Old-Fashioned
$10 $7
from Horchow
Monogram Pendant Necklace
$38
Women's 'Chelsea' Small Personalized Monogram Stud Earrings
$48
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dish
$12 $7.95
Dual Travel Organizer
$79
from Mark & Graham
Women's Personalized Monogram Key Chain - Ivory
$34
