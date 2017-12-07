 Skip Nav
Make It Personal! 20 Mongrammed Gifts For Women

If you're totally stumped on what to get the ladies in your life, a monogrammed gift is a great idea. The personal touch guarantees that it will be unlike anything she already has. Plus, adding initials makes everything more adorable. Take a look at our favorite choices!

Personalized Initials Rose Gold Marble Phone Case
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Monogram Scallop Tote Bag
$32
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Macy's Tumblers & Water Glasses
Celebrate Shop Monogrammed Water Bottle, Created for Macy's
$24
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Tumblers & Water Glasses
Monogrammed 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Monogram Gem Necklace
$58
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Kate Spade
Dipped Initial Notebook
$16 $10.72
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Journals & Planners
Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Monogrammed Clutch Purse
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Horchow Drinkware
Monogrammed Double Old-Fashioned
$10 $7
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Drinkware
Monogram Ring
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Monogram Pendant Necklace
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Monogrammed Envelope Clutch
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Long Sleeve Monogram Pocket Tee
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pop & Suki
Leather Camera Bag - Black
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Pop & Suki Bags
Moon and Lola
Women's 'Chelsea' Small Personalized Monogram Stud Earrings
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Moon and Lola Earrings
Anthropologie Home & Living
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dish
$12 $7.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Initial Bar Necklace
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Monogrammed Ladies Baseball Tees
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mark & Graham Makeup & Travel Bags
Dual Travel Organizer
$79
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Makeup & Travel Bags
Moon and Lola
Women's Personalized Monogram Key Chain - Ivory
$34
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Moon and Lola Key Chains
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenGift GuideChristmasHoliday
