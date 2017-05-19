Questions to Ask Before Traveling With Friends
28 Questions to Ask Your Friends Before You Travel With Them
Traveling with your BFF can be so much fun. However, as anyone who has ever been on a vacation knows, traveling can lead to some stressful situations that may put your relationship to the test — whether you're traveling with friends, family, or a significant other. And group trips are a whole other beast as you try to balance the priorities, personalities, budgets, and needs of several different people.
Let's just say choose wisely before you invite anyone to join you on a group trip, because even the closest of friends may not be the best travel buddies. In some ways, you want to travel with people who are opposite from you (For instance, the last thing you need is a group with three Type A "leaders"!), but in many ways, you want to have a similar travel style, especially when it comes to budget, pacing, and daily priorities.
One way to avoid disaster on a group trip — and make sure you all stay friends when you return home! — is to have everyone involved answer these important questions. It will make sure the group is on the same page about expectations for the trip and which "mini factions" might want to pair up (morning people get to share a hotel room!) before you even step foot on that plane, train, or automobile.
Here are the questions you need to ask before traveling with a group:
- Are you a planner or do you like to be spontaneous?
- Do you have any dietary restrictions?
- How much money have you budgeted for the trip?
- What do you like to splurge on when you're on vacation?
- What are three things you hope to do on this trip?
- What do you NOT want to do on this trip?
- Do you prefer relaxation or adventure?
- Are you someone who likes to run around and see a lot of things or take your time and enjoy the experience?
- Do you prefer tourist attractions or living like the locals?
- Order these in terms of priority: restaurants, shopping, museums, beach, shows, nightlife.
- Which is your preferred mode of transportation: walking, taxis, rental cars, or public transit?
- Are you a morning person or a night owl?
- Are there places you'd like to make reservations for ahead of time?
- Order these in terms of preference: hostel, Airbnb, hotel, resort, bed and breakfast.
- When traveling, do you prefer to make food in the hotel/Airbnb or go out to eat?
- Do you need alone time or do you prefer to hang out with the group the whole time?
- Are you easy-going or easily stressed out?
- Are you a light packer or a heavy packer?
- Do you like to take a lot of photos on a trip?
- How long do you take to get ready in the morning?
- What are your top three travel pet peeves?
- Do you get motion sickness?
- Do you snore?
- Are you always on your phone or do you prefer to take a digital detox when traveling?
- Do you need breaks throughout the day or are you more go, go, go?
- Do you like to meet new people when you travel?
- Do you like to get wild on vacation or keep it low-key?
- What was your favorite trip? What did you love about it?