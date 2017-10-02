12 Questions That Will Help You Find Happiness

Ask somebody what their definition of happiness is and their response will likely differ from the next person's. There are things that have been proven to bring us joy, but happiness tips aren't always a one-size-fits-all formula. Discovering what would make you happiest requires some self-exploration, which we've made easier with the questions below. Inspired by prompts from A Book That Takes Its Time, these 12 questions will hopefully shed some light on what you need more of and less of in your life.

Write down your answers to each of the following questions:

If you had an extra hour in the day, what would you do with it? What small changes could you make to improve your day? What can you do tomorrow morning to start your day off right? What small pleasures would you like to enjoy more? What's your favorite part of the day? Who brings you the most amount of joy? Who brings you the least? If money wasn't an issue, what would be your dream job? What's something that always makes you smile? What's currently stressing you out the most? What do you wish you had more courage for? When was the last time you felt most excited or alive?

Now, look at your answers and notice any patterns. Turn your responses into actionable steps: do less of what brings you down and do more of what fulfills you, surround yourself with people who bring you joy and consider cutting ties with those who don't, etc. Let your answers inspire you to take the reins on your life and find your happy.