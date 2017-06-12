 Skip Nav
Don't Leave on Your Summer Road Trip Without These 25 Essentials

One of the best parts of Summer is the weekend trips with loved ones to enjoy the sunshine. If you're embarking on a road trip in the upcoming warm months, make sure to go prepared. Don't be left miserable in a traffic jam without a phone charger or snacks to cheer yourself up. Don't worry, we've gathered 25 items you shouldn't leave home without, so you can enjoy your ride problem-free.

The Ultimate Road Trip Playlist

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Pacifica Essential Makeup Removing Wipes
Pacifica Essential Makeup Removing Wipes

After sitting in a hot car for hours, sometimes you just want to clean up. Keeping makeup wipes handy will let you easily remove your makeup or simply wipe yourself down when you get a little sweaty. The Pacifica Essential Makeup Removing Wipes ($7) are infused with coconut water, making them especially refreshing, while the jojoba oil will nourish your skin. They're also vegan, cruelty-free, and biodegradable.

Pacifica
Essential Makeup Removing Wipes by 30 Wipes)
$7
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Pacifica Makeup
EO Lemon Hand Sanitizer
EO Lemon Hand Sanitizer

Those rest-stop bathrooms along the highway aren't the cleanest, and they seem to always be out of soap. Make sure you don't embark on your adventure without some hand sanitizer. The EO Lemon Hand Sanitizer ($4) kills 99 percent of germs without harsh chemicals. You'll be able to keep your hands clean without any sticky residue.

EO
Lemon Hand Sanitizer by 2oz Liquid)
$4
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more EO Hand Treatments
Polaroid Snap Instant Print Digital Camera
Polaroid Snap Instant Print Digital Camera

Don't waste your phone battery taking photos. Bring a camera like the Polaroid Snap Instant Print Digital Camera ($100) to record all of your memories. Not only will this digital camera store your photos for later use, but you also have the option to print them out immediately. The nostalgic item comes in four colors to suit your personal style.

American Eagle Outfitters
Polaroid Snap Instant Print Digital Camera
$99.95
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Home & Living
Zella Women's High Speed Ankle Leggings
Zella Women's High Speed Ankle Leggings

Stay comfortable on long car rides by wearing leggings. The Zella Women's High Speed Ankle Leggings ($79) have a stylish geometric design and wick away moisture. The color makes them easy to incorporate into any outfit, and the stretchy material makes them extracomfy.

Zella
Women's High Speed Ankle Leggings
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zella Leggings
Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask
Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask

Take a quick nap and it will seem like you've reached your destination in no time. Bring along an eye mask like the Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask ($35) to block out the sun and catch up on some zzz's. This mask is even infused with copper to minimize the look of lines and wrinkles as you snooze. The Velcro straps make it easily fit anyone's head.

Sephora Beauty Tools
iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask
$35
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Beauty Tools
Conair Travel Smart Neck Rest Travel Pillow
Conair Travel Smart Neck Rest Travel Pillow

When you inevitably fall asleep at hour six of your road trip, make sure you don't let your head bob around or you'll wake up in a lot of pain. Take along a travel pillow like the Conair Travel Smart Neck Rest Travel Pillow ($10) to ensure your head has a place to rest while you're catching up on some zzz's. The snap closure will guarantee it doesn't fall off when the car makes a sharp turn, and the beads within the pillow contour to your neck and head.

Conair
Travel Smart Neck Rest Travel Pillow
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Conair Luggage
Kennebunk Home Bliss Blurred Chevron Print Throw
Kennebunk Home Bliss Blurred Chevron Print Throw

Snuggle up with a blanket to transform the passenger seat into a comforting oasis while you nap. The Kennebunk Home Bliss Blurred Chevron Print Throw ($39) has a cheery pattern and is ultrasoft. It's perfect for when you need to stretch out in the back seat or roll into a pillow to rest your eyes.

Nordstrom Throws
Kennebunk Home 'Bliss' Blurred Chevron Print Throw
$39 $23.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Throws
Love + Sage Lip Balm
Love + Sage Lip Balm

Don't leave home without lip balm! There's nothing worse than having to go on a long trip with chapped, painful lips. The Love + Sage Lip Balm ($12) is all natural and smells like roses. The shea butter and coconut-oil-based formula will keep your pout silky smooth.

Free People Women's Fashion
Love + Sage Lip Balm at Free People
$12
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Women's Fashion
BKR 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
BKR 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle

Make sure to stay hydrated. Carry around the cute and brightly colored BKR 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle ($28) and you'll never forget to drink water. The mouth of this water bottle is smaller than conventional water bottles, meaning you won't have to worry about spilling all over your face when the car comes to an abrupt stop. It also comes in a ton of designs and colors.

BKR
8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses
Wet Ones Sensitive Skin Hand Wipes Extra Gentle Fragrance
Wet Ones Sensitive Skin Hand Wipes Extra Gentle Fragrance

When driving for hours on end, you're bound to spill something eventually. Take a pack of wipes like Wet Ones Sensitive Skin Hand Wipes Extra Gentle Fragrance ($2) with you to clean up any messes. These wipes are hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin, so if you spill some burrito on your lap, you're good to clean it up.

Target Home & Living
Wet Ones Sensitive Skin Hand Wipes Extra Gentle Fragrance - 40ct
$1.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
Happy Plugs Headphones
Happy Plugs Headphones

No road trip is complete without some tunes. If you and your cotraveler have different tastes, make sure you don't forget your headphones. The Happy Plus Headphones ($24) work with most phones and tablets and even come with a microphone and built-in remote. The buds are available in many colors so you can pick your favorite, or buy a few to match your different outfits.

yoox.com Tech Accessories
HAPPY PLUGS Headphones
$24
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more yoox.com Tech Accessories
Ray-Ban Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses

There's seriously nothing worse than having to drive on a sunny day without sunglasses. Make sure you're not blinded by picking up some cute sunnies like the Ray-Ban Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses ($150). This rounder style is super stylish, is a little retro, and perfectly suits the carefree vibe of a road trip. They also include polarized lenses, which reduce eyestrain and glare, making it easier to see on a long drive.

Ray-Ban
Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses - Gold/ Green
$150
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Sonix Bisous iPhone Portable Battery
Sonix Bisous iPhone Portable Battery

It's always a good idea to have a backup plan. Since your phone probably is also your GPS, source of tourist information, and guide to local eats, make sure it always stays charged by taking along a portable battery. The Sonix Bisous iPhone Portable Battery ($45) is super cute and will give your phone an extra 16 hours of battery life.

REVOLVE Tech Accessories
Sonix Bisous iPhone Portable Battery
$45 $32
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Tech Accessories
Namrata Joshipura Gingham Hair Tie Bow
Namrata Joshipura Gingham Hair Tie Bow

Get your hair out of your face when you drive. Pull your hair into a messy bun with the Namrata Joshipura Gingham Hair Tie Bow ($20). While messy buns tend to be a road-trip staple, including a cute scrunchie will make you look more put-together. This gingham one includes a retro-looking bow.

shopbop.com Hair Accessories
Namrata Joshipura Gingham Hair Tie Bow
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Hair Accessories
R+CO Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo
R+CO Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo

Washing your hair might not be an option for a while, depending on how long your drive is. Make sure to bring along R+CO Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($29) to keep your hair fresh. The rosy-scented spray will quickly absorb oil and create intense volume, so you won't ever look like you've been sitting in a car for hours on end. It's also chock-full of vitamin E and B to keep your strands silky soft.

R+CO
Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo
$29
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo
Evian Mineral Water Spray Duo To Go
Evian Mineral Water Spray Duo To Go

When it's too hot to handle, you'll be happy you have facial spray with you. The Evian Mineral Water Spray Duo To Go ($15) comes with two mini bottles of the cult-favorite spray. The spray hydrates, tones, and refreshes your skin with every mist and won't mess up your makeup.

Evian
Mineral Water Spray Duo To Go
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Evian Face Makeup
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen With Cellular Response Technology SPF 50
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen With Cellular Response Technology SPF 50

Just because you're in a car doesn't mean you don't need to wear sunscreen. Make sure to remember to coat your face, body, and hands in some SPF and reapply at every pit stop. The Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen With Cellular Response Technology SPF 50 ($19) is suitable for all skin types and will shield your skin from harmful UV rays while moisturizing your skin with hyaluronic acid.

Supergoop!
Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50
$19
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Supergoop! SPF 15 & Above
Ionic Car Air Purifier & Dual USB Car Charger "AIR"
Ionic Car Air Purifier & Dual USB Car Charger "AIR"

Let's be honest, if your phone dies during a long trip, you're going to lose your mind. Be sure to take a car charger like the Ionic Car Air Purifier & Dual USB Car Charger "AIR" ($50) with you on the road. This one has two slots so you and your friends can charge at the same time and don't have to argue over whose battery is at a lower percentage.

AHAlife Tech Accessories
Ionic Car Air Purifier & Dual USB Car Charger "AIR"
$37.50
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Tech Accessories
Gilligan & O'Malley Women's Cozy Low-Cut Stripe One Size
Gilligan & O'Malley Women's Cozy Low-Cut Stripe One Size

No one likes keeping their shoes on for hours in a car. Bring along a fuzzy pair like the Gilligan & O'Malley Women's Cozy Low-Cut Stripe One Size socks and you'll keep your toes comfy. They're soft and the next best thing to wearing slippers the entire day.

Target Intimates
Gilligan & O Women's Cozy Low-Cut Stripe One Size - Gilligan & O'Malley
$2
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Intimates
Adidas Originals Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
Adidas Originals Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt

Sometimes the ease of a hoodie is just what you need. Slip on the Adidas Originals Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt ($60) when it gets chilly at night. It matches with anything and will look amazing with your leggings and white sneakers. It's also soft and comfortable.

Adidas Originals Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
$60
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Johnson & Johnson All Purpose First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson All Purpose First Aid Kit

One thing you should never forget to take with you is a first aid kit. Although hopefully you won't have to use it, keeping a Johnson & Johnson All Purpose First Aid Kit ($15) in your car is always a good idea. This kit includes first aid cream, bandages, ibuprofen, and more, so you'll be prepared for any emergency.

Wean Green 7 oz. Garden Pack Snack Cubes in Assorted Colors
Wean Green 7 oz. Garden Pack Snack Cubes in Assorted Colors

Don't forget to bring snacks. If you pack some of your favorite food to munch on the road in these Wean Green 7 oz. Garden Pack Snack Cubes in Assorted Colors (Set of 4) ($20), you won't have to stop as frequently for food. This way you'll reach your destination faster. What a time saver.

Buy Buy Baby Baby Feeding
Wean Green® 7 oz. Garden Pack Snack Cubes in Assorted Colors (Set of 4)
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby Feeding
Igloo Ice Cube 14-Can Cooler
Igloo Ice Cube 14-Can Cooler

Keep your drinks and snacks cold in a cooler. The Igloo Ice Cube 14-Can Cooler ($33) is compact, so it won't take up too much space in your car. It can fit 14 cans, so you can keep your favorite sodas with you on your trip.

Bed Bath & Beyond Wine Buckets & Coolers
Igloo® Ice Cube®TM 14-Can Cooler
$24.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Wine Buckets & Coolers
Herschel Town Backpack Pink
Herschel Town Backpack Pink

Store all of your essentials in a compact backpack. The Herschel Town Backpack ($60) comes in a trendy millennial pink shade and features a zip closure to keep your items safe. It has adjustable straps and an inner and exterior zip pocket.

Herschel
'Town' Backpack - Pink
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Herschel Backpacks
Cabela's 10-Gauge Booster Cables
Cabela's 10-Gauge Booster Cables

This might seem like a no-brainer, but bring booster cables with you. In the unfortunate event your battery dies, you'll be happy to have them. Cabela's 10-Gauge Booster Cables ($7) reach 12 feet, and the clamps cut through grime and corrosion.

Cabela's 10-Gauge Booster Cables
$7
from cabelas.com
Buy Now
