Don't Leave on Your Summer Road Trip Without These 25 Essentials

When you inevitably fall asleep at hour six of your road trip, make sure you don't let your head bob around or you'll wake up in a lot of pain. Take along a travel pillow like the Conair Travel Smart Neck Rest Travel Pillow ($10) to ensure your head has a place to rest while you're catching up on some zzz's. The snap closure will guarantee it doesn't fall off when the car makes a sharp turn, and the beads within the pillow contour to your neck and head.