Rose Gold Fans, Prepare to Obsess Over This New $89 Suitcase on Amazon

I'm a sucker for anything rose gold, so when I had the opportunity to test out this American Tourister Moonlight Spinner ($89), I jumped at the chance. I have been on the hunt for hardside luggage that's easy to carry — luckily this arrived just in time for a two-week trip to New York City.

Not only did the suitcase look beautiful, but I was shocked by how much room the 21-inch design had inside. The black and gold lining was a pretty touch, too. I was able to fit a couple of jackets, three pairs of shoes, and plenty of outfits in the space. There's also a mesh divider so you can keep items separated, as well as a hidden pocket in case you want certain belongings stashed away privately.

If you need any extra space, the zipper expands 1.5 inches — that came in handy for the additional purchases I made on my trip. The wheels rotate 360 degrees, so no matter which way you're going, you'll get a smooth ride as you pull the suitcase along. Overall, I'm really happy with this spinner and would recommend it to anyone who needs new travel accessories — it gets my stamp of approval.

If rose gold isn't your thing, the suitcase comes in a marble or popsicle print as well. Give it a try on your next adventure!

