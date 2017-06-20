 Skip Nav
This Palm Springs Hotel Looks Like a Rainbow Exploded on It, and We're Obsessed
Travel
This Palm Springs Hotel Looks Like a Rainbow Exploded on It, and We're Obsessed

If you want to take a Summer vacation you'll remember forever, you better book your room at The Saguaro ASAP. This colorful hotel in Palm Springs, CA, is our latest obsession and for good reason. Not only does the pool host parties all Summer long, but the food, drinks, and spa treatments are affordable too. Did we mention that there's rooms available for as little as $143 a night?

The hotel will provide you with Cruiser bikes you can ride around Palm Springs in case you want to explore. It also has some great deals during Taco Tuesday. Margaritas anyone? If chilling out is more your thing, the hotel also hooks you up with morning yoga classes on the lawn. Basically it's hard not to freak out over how cool (and affordable) this hotel is. Check out all the vibrant, cheerful pictures!

