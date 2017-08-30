 Skip Nav
Scent Toilet Paper Roll With Essential Oil

Freshen Your Bathroom With This Simple Life Hack

Image Source: Jill Lynn Photography

This super simple life hack is all over Pinterest, but does it really deliver? Of course, we had to try it out ourselves. The tip suggests dripping a few drops of your favorite essential oil directly on the inside of a toilet paper tube, which then beautifully scents your bathroom. It's a genius idea, but does the smell really linger?

The Test

We picked a strong scent for this test, reaching for wintergreen so the smell wouldn't be missed. Using vanilla, rosemary, vetiver, or lavender would be good choices for a fresh commode. We dripped five drops on the inside of the tube and popped it in place. It was just enough to lightly scent the room without being overpowering.

The Next Day

After several spins of the toilet paper roll and a full 24 hours, the bathroom was still smelling fresh. And the scent continued down to the final few sheets. The smell is slight, though, so for really stinky situations, a spray may be needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bottom Line

This is a quick and simple way to freshen your bathroom, but be careful when dripping on the essential oil. Some can irritate skin, and with this bathroom essential being used in a delicate manner, any essential oil that gets on the toilet paper may mean you have to ditch the roll. And it might be a good idea to skip using the last few sheets as the essential oil may have seeped through the cardboard. Otherwise, this is a great tip!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
