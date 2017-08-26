48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety

Sad songs can actually make you feel better, and music can also help soothe anxiety. When I feel panic start to get the best of me, shutting out the world and focusing on the words and sounds of slow, beautiful songs can often help bring me back to a happier, calmer place. We put together a playlist of songs that can combat feelings of anxiety and hopefully will help bring you to a better mental space. Listen to our Spotify "anxiety playlist" for songs that will remind you that you're going to be OK!

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow," The Ukulele Boys "Don't Panic," Coldplay "Fade Into You," Mazzy Star "Let's Be Still," The Head and the Heart "Your Hand in Mine," Explosions in the Sky "Holocene," Bon Iver "Nude," Radiohead "Don't Be Scared," Andrew Bird "A Change Is Gonna Come," Sam Cooke "Slow It Down," The Lumineers "Cigarettes and Coffee," Otis Redding "It's Natural to Be Afraid," Explosions in the Sky "Exile Vilify," The National "Hey Jude," The Beatles "Hoppípolla," Sigur Rós "Claire de Lune," Claude Debussy "Release Your Problems," Chet Faker "Waves Know Shores," James Blake "Naked As We Came," Iron & Wine "Winter," Joshua Radin "Mykonos," Fleet Foxes "Sea of Love," Cat Power "Promise," Ben Howard "Pyramid Song," Radiohead "Re: Stacks," Bon Iver "Starálfur," Sigur Rós "Within," Daft Punk "Cooks," Still Woozy "Window Blues," Band of Horses "Little Motel," Modest Mouse "White Winter Hymnal," Fleet Foxes "Outro," M83 "Eastern Glow," The Album Leaf "Intro," The XX "A Walk," Tycho "The Sound of Silence," Simon and Garfunkel "3WW," alt-J "Guess I'm Doing Fine," Beck "Confidently Lost," Sabrina Claudio "The Greatest," Cat Power "Hummed Low," Odessa "In the Waiting Line," Zero 7 "Don't Worry Baby," The Beach Boys "Olsen, Olsen," Sigur Rós "Space Song," Beach House "Each Coming Night," Iron & Wine "Breathe Me," Sia "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles

