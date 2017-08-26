 Skip Nav
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 

Songs That Help Anxiety

48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety

Sad songs can actually make you feel better, and music can also help soothe anxiety. When I feel panic start to get the best of me, shutting out the world and focusing on the words and sounds of slow, beautiful songs can often help bring me back to a happier, calmer place. We put together a playlist of songs that can combat feelings of anxiety and hopefully will help bring you to a better mental space. Listen to our Spotify "anxiety playlist" for songs that will remind you that you're going to be OK!

Related
61 Songs That Say "Everything Will Be OK"
  1. "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," The Ukulele Boys
  2. "Don't Panic," Coldplay
  3. "Fade Into You," Mazzy Star
  4. "Let's Be Still," The Head and the Heart
  5. "Your Hand in Mine," Explosions in the Sky
  6. "Holocene," Bon Iver
  7. "Nude," Radiohead
  8. "Don't Be Scared," Andrew Bird
  9. "A Change Is Gonna Come," Sam Cooke
  10. "Slow It Down," The Lumineers
  11. "Cigarettes and Coffee," Otis Redding
  12. "It's Natural to Be Afraid," Explosions in the Sky
  13. "Exile Vilify," The National
  14. "Hey Jude," The Beatles
  15. "Hoppípolla," Sigur Rós
  16. "Claire de Lune," Claude Debussy
  17. "Release Your Problems," Chet Faker
  18. "Waves Know Shores," James Blake
  19. "Naked As We Came," Iron & Wine
  20. "Winter," Joshua Radin
  21. "Mykonos," Fleet Foxes
  22. "Sea of Love," Cat Power
  23. "Promise," Ben Howard
  24. "Pyramid Song," Radiohead
  25. "Re: Stacks," Bon Iver
  26. "Starálfur," Sigur Rós
  27. "Within," Daft Punk
  28. "Cooks," Still Woozy
  29. "Window Blues," Band of Horses
  30. "Little Motel," Modest Mouse
  31. "White Winter Hymnal," Fleet Foxes
  32. "Outro," M83
  33. "Eastern Glow," The Album Leaf
  34. "Intro," The XX
  35. "A Walk," Tycho
  36. "The Sound of Silence," Simon and Garfunkel
  37. "3WW," alt-J
  38. "Guess I'm Doing Fine," Beck
  39. "Confidently Lost," Sabrina Claudio
  40. "The Greatest," Cat Power
  41. "Hummed Low," Odessa
  42. "In the Waiting Line," Zero 7
  43. "Don't Worry Baby," The Beach Boys
  44. "Olsen, Olsen," Sigur Rós
  45. "Space Song," Beach House
  46. "Each Coming Night," Iron & Wine
  47. "Breathe Me," Sia
  48. "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: StockSnap / Yoann Boyer
Join the conversation
SpotifyAnxietyPlaylistMusic
Join The Conversation
Taylor Swift
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video
Taylor Swift
by Kelsie Gibson
Tech Companies Banning White Supremacists
Donald Trump
14 Tech Companies Trying to Ban Hate Groups and White Supremacists
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Does Taylor Swift's Snake Post Mean?
Music
by Laura Marie Meyers
MTV VMA Nominations 2017
Award Season
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds