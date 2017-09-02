 Skip Nav
15 Items You Should Snag ASAP From the Starbucks Online Store Sale

Starbucks is closing its online store on Oct. 1, but every cloud has a silver lining. In preparation for its closure, a ton of great items are now being sold at a major discount. If you're obsessed with all things Starbucks and you love a good deal, then hurry up and make your way to the sale section on its site before the items (all final sale) are gone.

Supergraphic Double Wall Traveler
$10
Buy Now
Stainless Steel Clip Tumbler — Magenta
$17
Buy Now
White Pattern Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$16
Buy Now
Pour-Over Coffee Maker
$28
Buy Now
Copper Coffee Press
$50
Buy Now
Sleeve Double Wall Traveler
$10
Buy Now
Word Search Double Wall Traveler
$10
Buy Now
Nesting Cups Ornaments
$7
Buy Now
Stainless Steel Tumbler With Swarovski Crystals
$62
Buy Now
Red Quilted Double Wall Traveler With Swarovski Crystals
$19
Buy Now
Stainless Steel Coffee Press With Walnut Handle
$25
Buy Now
Cold Drip Brewer
$69
Buy Now
Siren Glass Water Bottle
$10
Buy Now
Glass Water Bottle — Purple
$15
Buy Now
