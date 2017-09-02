15 Items You Should Snag ASAP From the Starbucks Online Store Sale

Starbucks is closing its online store on Oct. 1, but every cloud has a silver lining. In preparation for its closure, a ton of great items are now being sold at a major discount. If you're obsessed with all things Starbucks and you love a good deal, then hurry up and make your way to the sale section on its site before the items (all final sale) are gone.



14 Starbucks Hacks That Will Save You Money Related