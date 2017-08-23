Ditch the Hiking Boots and Climb Up This "Sticky" Waterfall — It Won't Let You Down

For those headed to Northern Thailand, the Sticky Waterfalls need to make it to the top of your bucket list — and not just because the falls are stunning.

Unlike many other waterfalls, water rushing down Bua Tong, or the Sticky Waterfalls, about 60 kilometers north of Chiang Mai in the Sri Lanna National Park, won't knock you down as you try to climb up. In fact, you can easily scale the rocks for a surreal outdoor adventure because mineral deposits on the stones create a surprisingly "grippy" surface to walk on.

Despite what life experience has taught you about slippery rocks and slimy algae making waterfall climbing nearly impossibly, according to the travel blog Tieland to Thailand, the rocks at the Sticky Waterfall feel like a hardened sponge. "They are callous and even slightly prickly to the touch but surprisingly give a bit under pressure," wrote Chris and Angela, the American ex-pat couple behind the blog. "Since no algae or slime adheres to the rocks, they are the perfect canvas to climb up the waterfall. It is impressively steep in some places, but with the aid of the limestone deposits on the stones, we felt like Spider-Man!"



The couple explained that they almost missed this experience because the Sticky Waterfalls weren't listed in their Thailand guidebook. "These multi-tiered waterfalls are easy on the eyes and a great way to cool off in Thailand's heat. They are a challenge to your muscles, though!" they wrote. "If you do plan to climb these waterfalls, be prepared to work muscles in your legs and feet you never knew existed."

If you decide to skip climbing the waterfall but still want an incredible view of the Sri Lanna National Forest, you can opt for steps to the top and take in the incredible jungle and exotic flowers below.