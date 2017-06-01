 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Studio Ghibli Theme Park Is Set to Open in Japan in 2020!
Walt Disney World
Will Disney Change Its Other Tower of Terror? The Answer Is Complicated
Travel
If You Want to Escape Vegas, Paddle Your Way to This Nearby Emerald Cave
Wellness
These 18 Unreal National Parks Need to Go on Your Bucket List ASAP

Studio Ghibli Theme Park in Japan

A Studio Ghibli Theme Park Is Set to Open in Japan in 2020!

Totoro, Totoro, Totoro, Totoro! You know, the one who helps your garden grow and may or may not provide a leaf-umbrella when you're caught in the rain? Get excited because Studio Ghibli is opening a theme park dedicated to one of its most treasured animations, My Neighbor Totoro. Producer Toshio Suzuki and the governor of Aichi Prefecture Expo Memorial Park agreed to a plan on May 31 and aim to open it up in the early 2020s.

Related
This Disney Theme Park Designer Dreamed Up a Totoro Ride, and You'll Want It ASAP

Expo Park (located in Nagoya, Japan) already hosts a recreation of Satsuki and Mei's home from Hayao Miyazaki's film. But Studio Ghibli and Aichi administration are teaming up to expand the exhibit to 200 acres, which will be Ghibli's largest installation yet. The proposed plan is to maintain the existing natural environment filled with trees and flowers, instead of cutting down trees for new developments. What they're calling "Ghibli Park," for now, will bring familiar settings and landscapes to life.

We can't wait to see it!

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationStudio GhibliJapanTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
JK Rowling
J.K. Rowling Says This Theory About Draco Malfoy Isn't True but We're Skeptical
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pizza Spring Rolls at Tokyo Disneyland
Food News
Pizza Spring Rolls Exist at This Disney Resort, and We Need Them Now!
by Erin Cullum
Who Is Mark Usher on House of Cards?
House of Cards
by Maggie Pehanick
Sesame Street Grump Tower Skit About Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Enjoy This Delightful 1988 Sesame Street Clip Demolishing Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Movies Like Everything, Everything
Everything Everything
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds