20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
0
11 Things to Do in Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco is a country unlike any other, as cliche as that sounds. Within the Northern African location, the popular tourist destination of Marrakech lies. This vibrant and colorful city is a mixture of ancient and new. In the old town, which is likely where you'd start your journey, you can find palaces and souvenir bazaars where you'll feel as if you stepped back into another time. It's the perfect city to start your trip to Morocco in. With inexpensive flights from most of Europe it's incredibly easy to head over for a long weekend away or even as an addition to a Euro trip. Here are 11 things to do in Marrakech, Morocco.

Bahia Palace
Ben Youssef Madrasa
Jamaa el Fna
The Souks
Animal Spotting
Spice Market
Chez Aicha
Door Hunting
Aït Benhaddou
Atlas Mountains
Essaouira
Travel InspirationTravel TipsMoroccoAfricaTravel
