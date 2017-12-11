Morocco is a country unlike any other, as cliche as that sounds. Within the Northern African location, the popular tourist destination of Marrakech lies. This vibrant and colorful city is a mixture of ancient and new. In the old town, which is likely where you'd start your journey, you can find palaces and souvenir bazaars where you'll feel as if you stepped back into another time. It's the perfect city to start your trip to Morocco in. With inexpensive flights from most of Europe it's incredibly easy to head over for a long weekend away or even as an addition to a Euro trip. Here are 11 things to do in Marrakech, Morocco.



Most Colorful Places to Visit Around the Globe Related