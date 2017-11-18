 Skip Nav
Travel
The 12 Trendiest Travel Destinations of 2017
DIY
5 Dusting Hacks That Will Make Your Saturday Morning Chores Easier
Travel
I Was Stranded in the ATL Airport For 48 Hours — This Is What I Learned
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
85 Items You Should DEFINITELY Buy at the Dollar Store

When I was a little kid, my parents made quite a few trips to the local Dollar Tree — and I always tagged along. I made a few bucks a week doing chores, so I was able to buy several items per outing . . . which was more than enough for a third grader. In young adulthood, my love for buying cheaply hasn't faded a bit. Ahead are 85 products you should, without a doubt, get from the dollar store. Why spend more than you have to?

Related
10 Things You Should Buy at Target
54
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Budget TipsConsumerismWellness
Consumerism
17 of the Most Genius Products From The Container Store
by Nicole Yi
DIY Square Canvas Prints
Budget Tips
Stretch Your Dollar: DIY Instagram Canvas Prints
by Sarah Lipoff
Natural Oven Cleaner
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime
by Sarah Lipoff
Tips For Saving Money at Starbucks
Budget Tips
14 Starbucks Hacks That Will Save You Money
by Emily Co
How to Be Happy in Winter
Wellness
30 Ways to Beat the Winter Blues
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds