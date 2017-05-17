This Time-Lapse Video of the Grand Canyon Will Make You Feel So Incredibly Small

The Grand Canyon is already stunning on a regular day, but when an unusual phenomenon called full cloud inversion sweeps through the natural wonder, it's a once-in-a-lifetime sight to see. SKYGLOW is a crowdfunded project with the aim to "explore the effects and dangers of urban light pollution in contrast with some of the most incredible dark sky areas in North America." A film of the Grand Canyon, shot by Harun Mehmedinovic, shows an incredible time lapse of the unique occurrence.

"On extremely rare days when cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation, form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion," the SKYGLOW Vimeo page explains. "In what resembles something between ocean waves and fast clouds, Grand Canyon is completely obscured by fog, making the visitors feel as if they are walking on clouds."

Watch the incredible video and check out the images ahead — prepare to feel very, very small.