Here Are the Top 10 Instagrammed UK Cities to Inspire Your Next Trip

Just admit it, we all like to get it for the 'gram when we visit a new city, so stop pretending you wouldn't visit somewhere just to get the perfect shot. Holidu researched the hashtags of UK cities to see which came out on top, because if you visited a city but didn't hashtag it, were you really there?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, London came in first place with over 80 million hashtags. Popular hashtag hot spots of the city include Big Ben with over 2.6 million, the London Eye with over two million, and Tower Bridge with 1.3 million. Two football cities tied second and third place, proving that the UK really does love the game. And thanks to the numerous cute dog pictures on Instagram, York(ie) made it into the top 10 too.

