 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Unique Gifts That Will Leave Recipients Saying, "Wow, You're So Thoughtful!"

When you're buying a gift for somebody you care about, don't go the generic route. The best way to show someone you put thought into a present is by finding something unique to give them. There are so many innovative products out there that will blow your mind. Whether the recipient is a techie, couch potato, world traveler, kitchen connoisseur, or avid reader, we've got items that will thrill them. These gifts are perfect for holidays and birthdays, plus they work for all ages. Basically, you can't go wrong with any of these choices. Get to shopping now so you're prepared!

Related
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
$199
Buy Now
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
Buy Now
Impossible Project X UO Custom Color One Step Camera
$139
Buy Now
Anthropologie Golden Heart Portable Charger
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
City Map Glass
Long Distance Touch Lamp
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
New York Times Custom Birthday Book
Get Personal
Scratch Map Deluxe
SuperPretzel Mini Soft Pretzel Maker
Williams Sonoma Fly-Through Bird Feeder
Out-of-Print-Novel Matchbook Set
Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Stand
Box of Goodies
Asstd National Brand Personalized Leather Passport Holder
Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate Maker
Bedside Smartphone Vase
Baseball Stadium Blueprints
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
West Elm Crosley Cruiser Record Player
Nice Wheels
Chronicle Books Ticket Stub Diary
Sweet Snaps
Start Slideshow
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenGift GuideHoliday
Shop More
Out of Print Decor SHOP MORE
HauteLook
Night Out I by Sarah McGuire Canvas Print
from HauteLook
$147$64.97
Pottery Barn
Out In The Field Framed Prints by Ana V Ramirez
from Pottery Barn
$59
Pottery Barn
Out to Sea Framed Print By Katherine Gendreau
from Pottery Barn
$59
Crate & Barrel
Piper Waiting Print
from Crate & Barrel
$350
Crate & Barrel
Expression De L'Or Print
from Crate & Barrel
$550
UncommonGoods Drinkware SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
City Map Glass
from UncommonGoods
$14
UncommonGoods
The Mug with a Hoop
from UncommonGoods
$24
UncommonGoods
Beeropoly
from UncommonGoods
$35
UncommonGoods
Hidden Animal Mugs
from UncommonGoods
$25
UncommonGoods
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
from UncommonGoods
$85
Williams-Sonoma Home & Living SHOP MORE
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma AERIN Sea Blue Floral Salad Plates, Set of 4
from Williams-Sonoma
$51.95
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma AERIN Scalloped Rim Dinner Plates, Set of 4, White
from Williams-Sonoma
$59.95
Le Creuset
Lobster Pot
from Williams-Sonoma
$210$160
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma AERIN Round Hapao Place Mat
from Williams-Sonoma
$19.95
Philips
Avance XL Digital Airfryer
from Williams-Sonoma
$299.95
Anthropologie Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 38 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday For Kids
22 Cute and Useful Gifts Your Babysitter Will Love — All Under $50!
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
So Much Glitz! These 22 Gold Gifts Are the Ultimate Holiday Treats
by Macy Cate Williams
UncommonGoods Drinkware AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20 Gifts Your 20-Something Boyfriend Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday For Kids
Our Favorite Gift Ideas That Grandparents Will Actually Love
by Lauren Levy
UncommonGoods Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday For Kids
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas For the Whole Family!
by Lauren Levy
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 8-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Holiday Living
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Fashion
20 White Elephant Gifts So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself — All Under $15
by Krista Jones
Urban Outfitters Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness
by Kate McKenna
Decor Shopping
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
UncommonGoods Drinkware AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kimcasemyers
inspadesblog
blushingmomma
mykindofsweet
Williams-Sonoma Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
melanie_voyer
erin_sunnysideup
thedarlingpetitediva
jennifernordine
Cathy's Concepts Baskets & Boxes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alina2189
breezingthrough
emptynestblessed
alibrug
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds