Give Old Maps New Life as Tile Coasters

The next time you return from a fun adventure, commemorate your travels and create unique coasters using maps of the destination. And it's a great way to give new life to an old atlas. Pick your favorite locations or close-up street maps for a unique look. Use sturdy tiles from your local home goods store. This DIY costs around $1 per tile to make.

What You'll Need:

4 4-inch square tumbled marble tiles

Old atlas or maps

Pencil

Scissors

Paint brush

Mod Podge

Clear sealant spray paint

Felt (optional)

Directions:

Select a map to use for creating the coaster, place a tile over the area, and use a pencil to trace around it. Repeat three times using the same map, or use a different location.

Cut the squares and trim to fit the square tiles as needed. Coat the top side of the tumbled marble with Mod Podge, and then press the section of map over the top, smoothing gently. Do the same with the remaining three tiles.

Coat the tops of the coasters with a layer of Mod Podge, and set aside to dry for at least one hour. Take outdoors or to a well-ventilated spot and coat with clear sealant spray paint.

Once dry, your travel coasters are ready to keep water rings off your favorite furniture. You can even make them scratch-safe by gluing a small square of felt to each bottom corner. Cheers!

