 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Give Old Maps New Life as Tile Coasters
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop

Upcycled Map Tile Coasters

Give Old Maps New Life as Tile Coasters

The next time you return from a fun adventure, commemorate your travels and create unique coasters using maps of the destination. And it's a great way to give new life to an old atlas. Pick your favorite locations or close-up street maps for a unique look. Use sturdy tiles from your local home goods store. This DIY costs around $1 per tile to make.

Related
This Genius Packing-List System Makes Sure You Never Bring Too Much

What You'll Need:

  • 4 4-inch square tumbled marble tiles
  • Old atlas or maps
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Paint brush
  • Mod Podge
  • Clear sealant spray paint
  • Felt (optional)

Directions:

  1. Select a map to use for creating the coaster, place a tile over the area, and use a pencil to trace around it. Repeat three times using the same map, or use a different location.

  1. Cut the squares and trim to fit the square tiles as needed. Coat the top side of the tumbled marble with Mod Podge, and then press the section of map over the top, smoothing gently. Do the same with the remaining three tiles.

  1. Coat the tops of the coasters with a layer of Mod Podge, and set aside to dry for at least one hour. Take outdoors or to a well-ventilated spot and coat with clear sealant spray paint.

  1. Once dry, your travel coasters are ready to keep water rings off your favorite furniture. You can even make them scratch-safe by gluing a small square of felt to each bottom corner. Cheers!

Love this DIY? Check out our Snapchat story today to see how you can make your own marble coasters!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
Join the conversation
UpcyclingDIYTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
DIY
The Perfect Personalized Gift: DIY Tile Photo Coasters
by Sarah Lipoff
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
The Royals
by Monica Sisavat
How to Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink
Eco
Make It Shine: How to Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink
by Sarah Lipoff
Summer
by Kathryn McLamb
How Can I Save Money on Fitness Classes?
Budget Tips
7 Options For Finding Cheap (or Free!) Fitness Classes
by Alicia McElhaney
How to Clean a Natural-Fabric Couch
DIY
Deep-Clean Your Natural-Fabric Couch For Better Snuggling
by Sarah Lipoff
How to Clean Car Seats
Cars
Refresh and Clean Your Car Seats With Ease
by Sarah Lipoff
Homemade Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Budget Tips
Au Naturel: Homemade Toilet Bowl Cleaner
by Sarah Lipoff
Best Denim Shorts
Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
Latina Mom Beauty Secrets
DIY
6 Beauty Secrets Your Mom Passed Down to You That Actually Work
by Celia Fernandez
Fashion Trends on Pinterest 2017
Fashion News
Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For 2017 Will Make Getting Dressed Much Easier
by Marina Liao
All-in-One Laundry Bombs
Eco
All-in-One Laundry Bombs
by Sarah Lipoff
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds