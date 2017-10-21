 Skip Nav
Vermont Target Store

55 Years Later, Vermont Is FINALLY Getting a Target Store

If a place doesn't have a Target, is it really a place worth visiting? Deep thoughts like this one crossed my mind when I read that Vermont has been sans a Target store since the company was first founded in 1962. I'm sure the state is lovely, but damn, it's about time for a Target.

And 55 years later, it was announced that a Target store in Vermont will finally open its doors, according to NPR. "While we may be the last state to join the Target family, we know they will quickly become part of the Vermont community, and look forward to seeing its long-term success in the state," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said.

The building will be smaller than the average Target at 60,000 square feet. The company plans to employ around 75 people to start, and the grand opening is slated for October 2018. Congrats, Vermont! Prepare to be obsessed.

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
