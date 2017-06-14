 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Every Single Country Where You Can See Penguins IRL
Healthy Living Tips
5 Things You Didn't Know You Needed to Do Before Lunchtime
Eco
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
Wellness
25 Life Lessons Written by a 100-Year-Old Man
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Every Single Country Where You Can See Penguins IRL

I've considered planning entire vacations just to see certain animals. Though my number one boo will always be the manatee, penguins are a close runner-up. The slick, sometimes furry flightless birds are native to more places than you may think. Antarctica, home to the largest species of penguins, the Emperor, is a safe bet to see some pudgy penguins. Then again . . . not all of us love those Arctic temps. For those of us who are more tropically inclined — or at least those of us who want options that aren't below zero degrees — here are all the countries where you can see penguins!

Related
Fun Penguin Facts to Celebrate Penguin Awareness Day

Previous Next
Join the conversation
PenguinsTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
Why Iceland Should Be at the Top of Your Travel Bucket List
by Hedy Phillips
Tarte Maneater Mascara Review
ULTA
by Erin Cullum
Antarctica King Penguins
Cute Animals
Prepare Yourself: We Have a Whole Lotta Penguins
by Hedy Phillips
Top Beaches in the World 2017
Travel
The Top 10 Beaches in the World to Visit This Year
by Nicole Yi
Pictures of Featherless Penguin
Singapore
Penguin in a Wetsuit!
by Mandy Harris
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds