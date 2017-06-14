Every Single Country Where You Can See Penguins IRL

I've considered planning entire vacations just to see certain animals. Though my number one boo will always be the manatee, penguins are a close runner-up. The slick, sometimes furry flightless birds are native to more places than you may think. Antarctica, home to the largest species of penguins, the Emperor, is a safe bet to see some pudgy penguins. Then again . . . not all of us love those Arctic temps. For those of us who are more tropically inclined — or at least those of us who want options that aren't below zero degrees — here are all the countries where you can see penguins!



