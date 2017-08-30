3 Days in London: What to Do, See, and Eat!

Vacation is just never long enough, is it? And when you have a limited time in a new city, you want to make every second count — because in a snap, it's over. For my recent trip to the UK, the best thing I did was ask my friends for recs on what to do. Thanks to these tips — some of which came from locals — I was able to pack in my top priorities in short time and enjoy a few under-the-radar delights. Here are a few suggestions for enjoying London's sweetest offerings in three days. And if you're a Harry Potter fan, check out these recommendations!