33 Sure Signs That You're an Empath

Do you pick up on the vibe of a room the moment you walk in? Can you almost always tell when someone is lying? Do you just generally have A LOT of feelings? You're probably an empath. You may be familiar with the spectrum of personality types between introverts and extroverts, but empaths are a whole other type of personality you may not know about. Empaths are often (but not always) more introverted, but the key aspect of the personality type is an empath's ability to relate to and absorb the feelings of other people. Empaths are extremely sensitive to their surroundings, and they are very affected by the energies of those around them.

There are positives to being an empath; for instance, they are sympathetic, caring, and understanding. They are intuitive and have the ability to influence the mood and energy around them. Empaths are good listeners and caretakers, and they are known for their compassion for others. However, being an empath definitely has its challenges. Because they are so sensitive, they can sometimes have difficulty differentiating other people's energy from their own. Commercials, movies, books, TV, the news, seeing the struggles of others — anything with an emotional element can affect empaths on a deeper level. Outside circumstances and situations can have a huge impact on the mental — and even physical — state of an empath. Empaths can unconsciously mirror other people's habits and moods, and for better or worse, they can soak up the energy around them. Empaths need to make sure to care for themselves in addition to caring for the rest of the world. Here are some signs you're an empath.