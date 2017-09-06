The Truth About Traveling to India

India is one of those travel destinations that seems to be on every traveler's radar. The only difference between those who book their ticket and those who are hesitant to do so is a fixation on all of the things that could go wrong. If I had a rupee for every time I've heard, "I would love to travel India but . . .", I would be drowning in the taste of sweet chai. It's a country that often gets a lot of negative media attention. There are concerns surrounding everything from the food and cleanliness to safety and culture. If India intrigues you, don't let what you hear keep you from exploring its abundant beauty. There are some truths that you should know.



