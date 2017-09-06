 Skip Nav
DIY
70 Mind-Blowing DIY Halloween Costumes For Women
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Organization
11 Simple Tips For Bedroom Organization
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Truth About Traveling to India

India is one of those travel destinations that seems to be on every traveler's radar. The only difference between those who book their ticket and those who are hesitant to do so is a fixation on all of the things that could go wrong. If I had a rupee for every time I've heard, "I would love to travel India but . . .", I would be drowning in the taste of sweet chai. It's a country that often gets a lot of negative media attention. There are concerns surrounding everything from the food and cleanliness to safety and culture. If India intrigues you, don't let what you hear keep you from exploring its abundant beauty. There are some truths that you should know.

Related
14 Tips For Traveling Alone

It won't be a breeze, but it will be worth it.
The food is probably not what you expect it to be.
Every city is extremely different from the next.
Embracing the locals will change your experience.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesPersonal EssayTravel TipsIndiaTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
Why Halloween at Disneyland Is the Best
Disney
36 Reasons You Should Stay FAR AWAY From Disneyland During Halloween Time
by Macy Cate Williams
Tips For Flying With Small Kids
Family Travel
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Best Travel Essentials
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Best Travel Products
Travel
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds