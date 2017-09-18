Should You Stay at a Disneyland Hotel? Here's a Breakdown of the Perks — and Costs

Early park admission, character sightings, and magic that follows you from the park all the way back to your suite. Costs aside, Disneyland hotels come with perks that other lodgings in the area don't offer. However, they don't always come cheap, so it's a matter of weighing out the cost options with what sort of amenities you're looking for.

And while Disneyland does name a list of "good neighbor" hotels that are recommended but not affiliated with Disney, there are actually only three official Disneyland hotels guests can stay at. Each place offers a very different experience, but all three are equal in their commitment to excellence (and fun, of course!) — something Disney fans know to expect and appreciate each time they visit the parks. Here's a breakdown of the amenities and perks of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney's Paradise Pier hotel.