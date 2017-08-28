If You Want to Avoid Crowds, These Are the Best Times to Visit Disneyland

 Skip Nav
For true fans of all things Disney, the best time to visit the parks is, well . . . any time. Still, throughout the year there are periods when the park has special events you may not want to miss — or if you're not a huge fan of crowds, these special events may be the very things you want to avoid. So when's the best time to visit Disneyland? Here's the lowdown.

If you want to avoid the crowds and experience shorter wait times for rides, then go midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) in mid-September through mid-November, mid-January through mid-March, or mid-April through mid-May. Sites like Is It Packed even have crowd forecast calendars with every day color-coded based on expected crowds (from "forget about it" to "ghost town").

There are usually fewer guests attending during those periods of time, but it's important to note that because of this, park hours of operation may be reduced, so check before you go. Ride updates and refurbishments also occur more during these "off" seasons, so check the site for updates on what rides are open and closed.

If you don't mind crowds and longer wait times, then get in on the action-packed events that occur during Christmas time, around Spring break, and from June to August. The park often extends hours during these times, and guests will be able to enjoy unique entertainment and attractions throughout these popular seasons.

Travel TipsDisneylandDisney
