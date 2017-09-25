Can't Find the Disney Halloween Merch You Want? Here's What Each Park Has!

A post shared by Francis Dominic ✨ (@frncissdominc) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Halloween at the Disney Parks is all about the merchandise. The decor is stunning and the treats are unparalleled, but getting your hands on the newest novelties is all part of the fun, too. What isn't as fun, however, is not being able to find the item you're looking for when you visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Luckily, Disney broke down where you can find each goodie based on the resort and location within the parks. This easy guide will help you make your way to the right place to get that coveted 2017 Halloween merch.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort Items

Halloween Travel Mug

Disneyland Park

Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Hotel

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel

Halloween Popcorn Bucket (Trick-or-Treat-Themed)

Disneyland Park

Halloween Popcorn Bucket For Annual Passholders

Disneyland Park

Halloween Popcorn Bucket (With Headless Horseman and Oogie Boogie)

Disney California Adventure Park

Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket

Disneyland Park



Image Source: Disney Parks

Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket

Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Park (New Orleans Square)

Traffic Cone Sipper With Halloween Stickers

Cozy Cone Motel, Disney California Adventure Park

A post shared by Jude (@snottiegirl) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Poison Apple Stein

Disneyland Park

Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Hotel

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel

Poison Apple Glow Cubes

Disneyland Park (red cube)

Disney California Adventure Park (red cube)

Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge (exclusive green glow cube)

Disneyland Hotel (red cube)

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel (red cube)

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (red cube)



Image Source: Disney Parks

Headless Horseman Glow Straw/Clip

Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Park (Exclusive to Mickey's Halloween Party)

A post shared by 👑 Sara Katz-Scher 🚀 (@thatprincessgirl) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Mickey Pumpkin Glow Bottle Topper

Disneyland Park

Tire Pumpkin Glow Straw

Disney California Adventure Park (Cars Land — Flo's V8 Cafe, Cozy Cone Motel)

Hitchhiking Ghost Tiki Mug (2nd Edition)

Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

Walt Disney World Resort Halloween Items

Halloween Popcorn Bucket (Trick or Treat)

Magic Kingdom Park



Image Source: Disney Parks

Mickey Pumpkin Popcorn Bucket

Magic Kingdom Park

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Epcot

Oogie Boogie Popcorn Bucket

Magic Kingdom Park (Exclusive to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Hitchhiking Ghost Tiki Mug (2nd Edition)

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Trader Sam's Grog Grotto