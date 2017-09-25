Where to Find Disney Park Halloween Merchandise
Can't Find the Disney Halloween Merch You Want? Here's What Each Park Has!
Halloween at the Disney Parks is all about the merchandise. The decor is stunning and the treats are unparalleled, but getting your hands on the newest novelties is all part of the fun, too. What isn't as fun, however, is not being able to find the item you're looking for when you visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Luckily, Disney broke down where you can find each goodie based on the resort and location within the parks. This easy guide will help you make your way to the right place to get that coveted 2017 Halloween merch.
Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort Items
Halloween Travel Mug
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure Park
Disneyland Hotel
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel
Halloween Popcorn Bucket (Trick-or-Treat-Themed)
Disneyland Park
Halloween Popcorn Bucket For Annual Passholders
Disneyland Park
Halloween Popcorn Bucket (With Headless Horseman and Oogie Boogie)
Disney California Adventure Park
Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket
Disneyland Park
Image Source: Disney Parks
Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket
Disney California Adventure Park
Disneyland Park (New Orleans Square)
Traffic Cone Sipper With Halloween Stickers
Cozy Cone Motel, Disney California Adventure Park
Poison Apple Stein
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure Park
Disneyland Hotel
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel
Poison Apple Glow Cubes
Disneyland Park (red cube)
Disney California Adventure Park (red cube)
Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge (exclusive green glow cube)
Disneyland Hotel (red cube)
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel (red cube)
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (red cube)
Image Source: Disney Parks
Headless Horseman Glow Straw/Clip
Disney California Adventure Park
Disneyland Park (Exclusive to Mickey's Halloween Party)
Mickey Pumpkin Glow Bottle Topper
Disneyland Park
Tire Pumpkin Glow Straw
Disney California Adventure Park (Cars Land — Flo's V8 Cafe, Cozy Cone Motel)
Hitchhiking Ghost Tiki Mug (2nd Edition)
Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar
Walt Disney World Resort Halloween Items
Halloween Popcorn Bucket (Trick or Treat)
Magic Kingdom Park
Image Source: Disney Parks
Mickey Pumpkin Popcorn Bucket
Magic Kingdom Park
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park
Epcot
Oogie Boogie Popcorn Bucket
Magic Kingdom Park (Exclusive to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
Hitchhiking Ghost Tiki Mug (2nd Edition)
Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Trader Sam's Grog Grotto